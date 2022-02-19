Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 19, 2022

February 19, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:36 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:12 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 04:31 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:03 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate northwest swell has reached the Hanalei Buoy in Kauai this morning and surf heights will trend higher as the swell builds through the afternoon along exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. This northwest swell decreases on Sunday, as a small overlapping north swell with a wave period of around 10 seconds arrives, producing a slight boost in surf heights along north facing shores before slowly fading into early next week. The next moderate period swell will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday with increasing surf height trends along exposed north and west facing shores. Long range guidance shows a larger and long period west-northwest swell possibly arriving by Thursday night or Friday. Stay tuned. 


Surf heights along east facing shores will slowly decrease and hold at moderate levels into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1BREAKING: Vaccines no longer required to dine-in on Maui, starting Monday Feb. 21  2Wolfgang’s Steakhouse to open first Maui location at The Shops at Wailea this fall  3Whale Week Trivia: How many whales are in Hawaiʻi each year?  4Major 200-acre industrial project planned for Lānaʻi gets key approval from state LUC  5Hazmat incident at Walmart in Kahului  6Feb. 18, 2022 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths, 485 new infections in Hawaiʻi