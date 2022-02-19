Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 6-8 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:36 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:12 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:31 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:03 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate northwest swell has reached the Hanalei Buoy in Kauai this morning and surf heights will trend higher as the swell builds through the afternoon along exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. This northwest swell decreases on Sunday, as a small overlapping north swell with a wave period of around 10 seconds arrives, producing a slight boost in surf heights along north facing shores before slowly fading into early next week. The next moderate period swell will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday with increasing surf height trends along exposed north and west facing shores. Long range guidance shows a larger and long period west-northwest swell possibly arriving by Thursday night or Friday. Stay tuned.

Surf heights along east facing shores will slowly decrease and hold at moderate levels into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.