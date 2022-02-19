Maui Surf Forecast for February 19, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate northwest swell has reached the Hanalei Buoy in Kauai this morning and surf heights will trend higher as the swell builds through the afternoon along exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. This northwest swell decreases on Sunday, as a small overlapping north swell with a wave period of around 10 seconds arrives, producing a slight boost in surf heights along north facing shores before slowly fading into early next week. The next moderate period swell will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday with increasing surf height trends along exposed north and west facing shores. Long range guidance shows a larger and long period west-northwest swell possibly arriving by Thursday night or Friday. Stay tuned.
Surf heights along east facing shores will slowly decrease and hold at moderate levels into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com