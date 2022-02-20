The deadline to apply for the Binhi at Ani Scholarship for graduating high school students is March 1, 2022.

“Binhi at Ani expects to award between 10 and 15 scholarships and maybe more,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani. “Our annual scholarship golf tournament is scheduled for March 6 and the amount raised will determine the number of scholarships to be awarded. Last year, together with our scholarship partners, we awarded $22,000 in scholarships to twenty outstanding students.”

According to Michelle Balala, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Scholarship Committee, scholars will be rated based on: their cumulative grade point average (a minimum of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale); activities, awards, honors and employment; a short essay; and letters of recommendation.

Copies of the applications for both the Scholarship Program and the Golf Tournament are available on Binhi at Ani’s website.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation with a 501(c)(3) tax exempt status, and was incorporated in 1985. Its purpose is to provide scholarships, promote mutual respect and understanding among people of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, promote good citizenship and cultural awareness, and promote general welfare.

The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Oneheʻe Avenue in Kahului opened in 2005 and is the site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui for the past 52 years.