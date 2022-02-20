Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 20, 2022

February 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:03 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:52 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:49 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will ease into the start of the week as the current northwest swell moves out. An upward trend is expected Tuesday through midweek as a new, northwest swell arrives and moves through. A more significant swell expected to arrive Thursday may drive surf heights to warning levels as it peaks Thursday night through Friday. Surf along east facing shores will lower into the start of the week, then trend back up through the second half as breezy trades return. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with WNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
