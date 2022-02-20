Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:03 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:52 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:49 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will ease into the start of the week as the current northwest swell moves out. An upward trend is expected Tuesday through midweek as a new, northwest swell arrives and moves through. A more significant swell expected to arrive Thursday may drive surf heights to warning levels as it peaks Thursday night through Friday. Surf along east facing shores will lower into the start of the week, then trend back up through the second half as breezy trades return.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with WNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.