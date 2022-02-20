Maui Surf Forecast for February 20, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores will ease into the start of the week as the current northwest swell moves out. An upward trend is expected Tuesday through midweek as a new, northwest swell arrives and moves through. A more significant swell expected to arrive Thursday may drive surf heights to warning levels as it peaks Thursday night through Friday. Surf along east facing shores will lower into the start of the week, then trend back up through the second half as breezy trades return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with WNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com