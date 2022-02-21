Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:33 AM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 06:18 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:42 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:01 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 12:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will continue to lower through the day. A smaller northwest swell is on tap during the Tuesday through Wednesday time period. A much larger, and rather long period, northwest swell is expected to fill in Thursday, then peak Thursday night and early Friday before lowering gradually over the weekend. This swell will easily exceed advisory levels, and will likely reach low-end warning levels, during the peak of the swell. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through this weekend and on through most of next week. Short period choppy surf will remain small along east facing shores over the next couple of days, then pick up beginning around Wednesday and remain elevated into next weekend as trade winds strengthen over and upwind of the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.