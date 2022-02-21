Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will continue to lower through the day. A smaller northwest swell is on tap during the Tuesday through Wednesday time period. A much larger, and rather long period, northwest swell is expected to fill in Thursday, then peak Thursday night and early Friday before lowering gradually over the weekend. This swell will easily exceed advisory levels, and will likely reach low-end warning levels, during the peak of the swell. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through this weekend and on through most of next week. Short period choppy surf will remain small along east facing shores over the next couple of days, then pick up beginning around Wednesday and remain elevated into next weekend as trade winds strengthen over and upwind of the state.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com