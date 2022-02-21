Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2022

February 21, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:33 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 06:18 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:42 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:01 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 12:11 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will continue to lower through the day. A smaller northwest swell is on tap during the Tuesday through Wednesday time period. A much larger, and rather long period, northwest swell is expected to fill in Thursday, then peak Thursday night and early Friday before lowering gradually over the weekend. This swell will easily exceed advisory levels, and will likely reach low-end warning levels, during the peak of the swell. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through this weekend and on through most of next week. Short period choppy surf will remain small along east facing shores over the next couple of days, then pick up beginning around Wednesday and remain elevated into next weekend as trade winds strengthen over and upwind of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Plan pitches hiking water rates on Maui’s thirstiest users: visitor accommodations  2Sugimura: preliminary data shows there are 46,743 axis deer from ʻUlupalakua to Pāʻia  3Maui County to resume modified driver’s license basic skills tests starting Feb. 23  4BREAKING: Vaccines no longer required to dine-in on Maui, starting Monday Feb. 21  5Feb. 19, 2022 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths, 375 new infections in Hawaiʻi  6Gov. Ige announces $364M in capital improvement projects