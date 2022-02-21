File photo: Cornelis Feenstra and Yaemi Yogi were named Maui County’s Outstanding Older Americans for 2017. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 awards.

The Office on Aging is seeking nominations for Maui County’s 53nd Annual Outstanding Older Americans awards.

The recognition program is held each May in conjunction with Older Americans Month to recognize elders across the nation for their extraordinary efforts and contributions to society.

This year’s theme is “Age My Way.” How a person ages, and choses to age, is unique. This year’s focus is on how planning, participation, accessibility and making connections all play a role in aging in place.

The nomination deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 1. Nominees must be 65 years of age or older and a resident of Maui County. Any individual, club or organization may nominate candidates for the award. Previous winners are not eligible.

Nomination forms are available through the Maui County Office on Aging, by calling 808-270-7755, online at www.mauicountyadrc.org or emailing [email protected]

Completed nomination forms should be submitted to the Office on Aging, J. Walter Cameron Center, Attn: OOA Committee, 95 Mahalani St., Room 20, Wailuku 96793. Completed forms may also be faxed to 808-270-7935 or emailed to [email protected]

The awards will be presented virtually on May 5 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Information on viewing will be provided later.

Former Maui judge Wendell Crockett was the first individual in Maui County to receive the distinction of Outstanding Older American in 1968. Last year’s honorees were Dr. Mary Trotto of Kīhei and former County Council Member Robert Carroll of Hana, joining more than 100 men and women who have received this distinction for their outstanding contributions to Maui County.