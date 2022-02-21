The January 2017 updated West Maui Community Plan and its web map are now available to view on the Maui County website.

The plan envisions a resilient, equitable and healthy community. It provides for new growth to meet the housing needs of the region and is the first plan to use the new mixed-use community plan designations to create walkable complete communities. The plan supports multi-modal transportation and mobility and protection of cultural, historic and natural resources.

The plan is designed to be user-friendly with graphics and pictures. A web-based map with zooming and clickable features is included to enable users to more easily view the adopted community plan map.

To view the plan and web map, click here.

The West Maui Community Plan is the first community plan on Maui to be updated after the adoption of the Maui Island Plan in 2012.

“We are grateful to the West Maui community for engaging in this update through all phases of the adoption process,” Maui County Planning Director Michele McLean said. “We look forward to using the new policies and maps during project review, and working with the Mayor, Council and other departments to implement the actions.”

The process to update the 1996 West Maui Community Plan included research, broad community engagement supported by an interactive website and review by the West Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee, Maui Planning Commission and County Council.

Community plans refine the planned growth areas in the Maui Island Plan and determine where growth should occur during the next 20 years. These plans also express a vision and goals for the community as well as set policies to be consulted during development review and actions to be implemented over the lifetime of the plan.

For more information on the West Maui Community Plan update process, visit https://westmaui.wearemaui.org. For general planning information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning.