Maui County has set up a new web page as part of the formation of the new County Department of Agriculture. Voters approved a Maui County Charter amendment in November 2020 for establishment of the department, which will officially launch in July 2022.

An Agriculture Working Group was established in 2021 to come up with the initial recommendations and guidance for establishment of the Department of Agriculture.

The County web page describes the draft mission statement, Charter mandated responsibilities, and the process being undertaken in the establishment of the department.

“I thank the members of the Agriculture Working Group for their hard work in making recommendations for this new department,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release announcement. “They have worked diligently to recommend the overall direction of the department, its organizational structure and possible minimum qualifications for the department director and deputy. Our aim is for this new department to support our local farmers and ranchers, help our community have greater food security, and to provide additional avenues toward economic diversification.”

A community meeting was held on Dec. 21, 2021, and an updated presentation was provided to the Agriculture and Public Trust Committee on Jan. 18, 2022.

Work on the department’s formation is ongoing, and community and stakeholder feedback is still being solicited and incorporated. Recommendations and ideas for this new department should be emailed to [email protected]