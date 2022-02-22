Maui News

GoFundMe account set up to keep animals fed on Maui Animal Farm

February 22, 2022, 9:08 AM HST
A
Image courtesy of Maui Animal Farm.

A GoFundMe account seeks to raise $5,000 for the Maui Animal Farm after its owner, Heidi Denecke broke her ankle in two places preventing her from taking care of the animals and keep farm tours running.

“She is unable to run tours of the farm, which was her only source of income. She needs help feeding the animals and running the tours,” said volunteer Cathy Spracklin.

The Maui Animal Farm started in September 2016, providing daily petting zoo and educational tours. The animal farm’s nonprofit, The Tiny Hoof Animal Therapy of West Maui offers weekly programs for children with autism in association with ABA Classroom.

“We are also in the process of launching an equine assisted therapy program in the future,” said Spracklin.

Donations can be made to the Tiny Hoof Animal Therapy of West Maui’s GoFundMe page, started by Ashley Webb, a Maui Animal Farm volunteer. As of Tuesday morning, the account had raised $645.

  • Heidi Denecke’s broken ankle. Image courtesy of Maui Animal Farm.
  • Image courtesy of Maui Animal Farm.
  • Image courtesy of Maui Animal Farm.
  • Image courtesy of Maui Animal Farm.
  • Image courtesy of Maui Animal Farm.
  • Heidi Denecke. Image courtesy of Maui Animal Farm.

