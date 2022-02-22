A 1-meter (3-foot)-high standing wave was present in the spillway that is feeding the active portion of Kīlauea’s summit lava lake, as seen from the west side of Halema‘uma‘u crater (in the vicinity of the KWcam and looking to the east). USGS photo by L. Gallant

The US Geological Survey issued a status update this afternoon involving the summit eruption at Kīlauea Volcano on Hawaiʻi Island.

According to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, has remained nearly constant since the HVO Daily Update issued this morning.

“Based on previous observations, lava will likely be visible in the active lava lake this evening,” the HVO update stated.

The volcano alert level is currently at “Watch” and the aviation color code is “Orange.”

According to an update issued this morning, the HVO said: