Maui Arts & Entertainment

Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Hawaiian Music Series returns March 31

February 23, 2022, 11:52 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kamaka (left), Rama (center) and Kalʻe Camarillo. PC: courtesy

Lahaina Restoration Foundation has announced the return of the free Hawaiian Music Series in the heart of Lahaina. The series returns on Thursday, March 31, and features Rama Camarillo and sons Kamaka and Kalʻe at the Baldwin Home lawn from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The brothers were winners at the 2020 Nā Hoku Hanohano Awards. Kalaʻe won Contemporary Acoustic Album for his sophomore release, “Feel at Home,” while Kamaka’s smooth recording, “S.O.U.L: Songs of Unexpected Life,” won R&B Album. Dad, Rama was a finalist last year for his Album, Kuʻu Wahi Pili.

The brothers were raised around music. Their mother is a sister of Nā Leo’s Lehua Kalima, and their father, is a well known teacher who started the Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele Band.

Chairs are limited at the upcoming event. Blankets, mats, and low beach chairs are welcome.

The Baldwin Home Museum is located on the corner of Front and Dickenson streets. Paid parking is available behind the Baldwin Home Museum.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit lahainarestoration.org.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Now Survey: Majority unhappy with return of cruise ships, don’t want commercial downhill bicycling tours, families feel priced out of Maui County 2Major 670-acre housing project in Wailea aims to move ahead; groups intervene 3Maui Seaside Hotel in Kahului to be converted to ‘upscale’ Hilton 4Map of pending projects in Maui County now available 52-22-22 proves lucky for Hawaiʻi guest who wins $275,717 jackpot at Fremont 6GoFundMe account set up to keep animals fed on Maui Animal Farm