Kamaka (left), Rama (center) and Kalʻe Camarillo. PC: courtesy

Lahaina Restoration Foundation has announced the return of the free Hawaiian Music Series in the heart of Lahaina. The series returns on Thursday, March 31, and features Rama Camarillo and sons Kamaka and Kalʻe at the Baldwin Home lawn from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The brothers were winners at the 2020 Nā Hoku Hanohano Awards. Kalaʻe won Contemporary Acoustic Album for his sophomore release, “Feel at Home,” while Kamaka’s smooth recording, “S.O.U.L: Songs of Unexpected Life,” won R&B Album. Dad, Rama was a finalist last year for his Album, Kuʻu Wahi Pili.

The brothers were raised around music. Their mother is a sister of Nā Leo’s Lehua Kalima, and their father, is a well known teacher who started the Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele Band.

Chairs are limited at the upcoming event. Blankets, mats, and low beach chairs are welcome.

The Baldwin Home Museum is located on the corner of Front and Dickenson streets. Paid parking is available behind the Baldwin Home Museum.

For more information, visit lahainarestoration.org.