Maui Surf Forecast for February 23, 2022

February 23, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 01:04 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 10:25 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 02:31 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold today well below advisory levels, then ease by tonight as a medium-period northwest swell moves through. A significant west-northwest swell will arrive Thursday and continue into the weekend before easing. Surf associated with this source will reach advisory levels Thursday afternoon for Kauai and Oahu, then surge well above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores statewide Thursday night through Saturday as it peaks and moves through. Heights should dip to advisory levels by Sunday on the back-end of the swell. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the trades that have returned. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
