Maui Surf Forecast for February 23, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|3-5
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold today well below advisory levels, then ease by tonight as a medium-period northwest swell moves through. A significant west-northwest swell will arrive Thursday and continue into the weekend before easing. Surf associated with this source will reach advisory levels Thursday afternoon for Kauai and Oahu, then surge well above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores statewide Thursday night through Saturday as it peaks and moves through. Heights should dip to advisory levels by Sunday on the back-end of the swell. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the trades that have returned.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com