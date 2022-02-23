Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 01:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 10:25 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 02:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold today well below advisory levels, then ease by tonight as a medium-period northwest swell moves through. A significant west-northwest swell will arrive Thursday and continue into the weekend before easing. Surf associated with this source will reach advisory levels Thursday afternoon for Kauai and Oahu, then surge well above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores statewide Thursday night through Saturday as it peaks and moves through. Heights should dip to advisory levels by Sunday on the back-end of the swell. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the trades that have returned.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.