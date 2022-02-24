Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Water service outage in Upper Kula
A
A
A
The Department of Water Supply reports a water service outage in Upper Kula from Waiakoa Road to Polipoli Road, due to a break/replacement of an eight inch main line.
Currently, crews are on site assessing the area in order to make necessary repairs. The water service outage is tentatively scheduled for three hours from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will affect 250 residents and businesses.
Upon restoration of water service, residents and businesses may experience brown water and should flush their water lines. This can be done by running the faucet for a little while before using the water.
For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Now Survey: Majority unhappy with return of cruise ships, don’t want commercial downhill bicycling tours, families feel priced out of Maui County 2Major 670-acre housing project at Honuaʻula aims to move ahead; groups intervene 3Temporary closure of Lahainaluna boy’s dorm comes amid investigation into misconduct allegations 4UPDATE: Kula Highway now OPEN following traffic crash at ʻAʻapueo Parkway 5The Shops at Wailea announces new live music series, Wailea Wednesdays 6Feb. 23, 2022 COVID-19 update: 134 new infections in Hawaiʻi