The Department of Water Supply reports a water service outage in Upper Kula from Waiakoa Road to Polipoli Road, due to a break/replacement of an eight inch main line.

Currently, crews are on site assessing the area in order to make necessary repairs. The water service outage is tentatively scheduled for three hours from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will affect 250 residents and businesses.

Upon restoration of water service, residents and businesses may experience brown water and should flush their water lines. This can be done by running the faucet for a little while before using the water.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.