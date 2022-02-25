Maui News
Hoʻokele Street intersection traffic signal set to flashing mode
A traffic signal at the intersection of Hoʻokele Street and the main entrance of the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center in Kahului has been set in a flashing mode while County of Maui Department of Public Works technicians work to replace a control box for the traffic light system.
The control box replacement is scheduled for Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by 2 p.m.
Motorists can expect delays at the intersection until replacement work on the control box is completed. Maui police will be contacted for traffic control during the replacement project.
