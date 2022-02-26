Kapua Chang

Mālama Maui Nui announced the selection of Maui resident Kapua Chang as the organization’s new Treasurer on its Board of Directors.

“The MMN Board of Directors is dynamic and exceptionally qualified to fulfill its fiduciary responsibilities and guide MMN, as Maui Nui’s only urban conservation organization,” said Executive Director, Gabrielle Schuerger.

Born and raised on the west side of Oʻahu, Kapua Chang moved to Maui with her family in 2010. After graduating from Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Chang went on to study Education at The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. In following her desire to teach in a non-traditional setting, Chang pursued a career in environmental education and conservation, which became her niche of work for 10 years.

Chang currently works as a Grants Specialist with Imua Family Services and is an independent consultant with ChangeWorks Hawaiʻi.

“Community work and engagement is something I love and strive to make time for,” says Chang. Chang is also part of the Executive Committee for a Maui based coalition for the prevention of underage drinking serves on the Board of Directors for a few other Maui nonprofit organizations.

Chang’s position as Treasurer for MMN’s Board of Directors replaces outgoing MMN board member Dav Yuan, who served since 2018.

MMN’s Board of Directors is a policy-making entity comprised of volunteers that meet at least monthly to guide the organization’s work. Board approval is required for key MMN programs and projects that support the Maui Nui community.

Chang will take part in MMN’s upcoming Board of Directors meeting, which is scheduled for March 11, 2022.

Applications for new Board of Director positions are still open at MalamaMuiNui.org/Careers. Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses, and partners.