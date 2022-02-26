Kahakuloa aerial by Wendy Osher.

Preliminary work has been postponed for the Kahekili Highway slope repair project, which had been scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 9, 2022. New road closure dates will be announced when available.

The postponement stems from permitting issues related to the project that requires topographical survey work and soil test borings for the highway in the vicinity of Milepost 15 in Kahakuloa on the south side of Waihali Gulch.