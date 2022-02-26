The Department of Water Supply will replace 6- and 12-inch water main valves and cut and plug an existing 6-inch valve on Mill Street between Central Avenue and Mission Street in Wailuku. Work will be done from 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

The work area on Mill Street will be closed, and traffic will be detoured through Central Avenue and Mission Street to Vineyard Street. Residents and businesses may experience intermittent water outages while work is ongoing.

Department officials said they appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.