The Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission is looking for applicants to fill two upcoming member vacancies.

The Judicial Council is seeking applicants to fill two upcoming vacancies on the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission. These terms will run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026.

Members of the Commission address ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members also are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission.

They serve on a voluntary basis, with reimbursement of travel expenses incurred by neighbor island commissioners to attend meetings on Oʻahu.

Applicants must be US citizens, residents of the State of Hawaiʻi and not holding any other public office. The Hawaiʻi State Constitution prohibits members of the State Ethics Commission from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.

The Judicial Council nominates two individuals for each vacancy on the Commission. The nominees’ names are sent to the governor, who selects one of the nominees for appointment.

Interested persons should submit an application, with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by March 30, 2022 to the Judicial Council, Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, 417 S. King St., Second Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813-2902.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications are available on the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council support staff at 808-539-4702.