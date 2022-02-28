Maps of the 2021 Reapportionment Plan for Maui County. PC: Office of Elections, Hawaiʻi

The State of Hawaiʻi Supreme Court issued a court order temporarily suspending candidate filing for the offices of US Representative, State Senate, and State Representative contests until further notice from the court. The order arises from a challenge of the 2021 State Reapportionment Plan.

Candidate filing will open as scheduled beginning March 1, 2022 for the following offices:

US Senate

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee, Hawaiʻi Resident Trustee, vacancy

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee, Maui Resident Trustee

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee, Oʻahu Resident Trustee

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee, At-Large

County of Hawaiʻi, Councilmember

County of Maui, Mayor

County of Maui, Councilmember

County of Kauaʻi, Mayor

County of Kauaʻi, Councilmember

City & County of Honolulu, Councilmember

Interested candidates for these offices may obtain nomination papers to file for office. For a list of locations and qualifications, visit elections.hawaii.gov.

The Office of Elections will provide updated information as it becomes available.