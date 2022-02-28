Maui Election
Court Order delays candidate filing for US Rep., State Senator and State House offices
The State of Hawaiʻi Supreme Court issued a court order temporarily suspending candidate filing for the offices of US Representative, State Senate, and State Representative contests until further notice from the court. The order arises from a challenge of the 2021 State Reapportionment Plan.
Candidate filing will open as scheduled beginning March 1, 2022 for the following offices:
- US Senate
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee, Hawaiʻi Resident Trustee, vacancy
- Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee, Maui Resident Trustee
- Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee, Oʻahu Resident Trustee
- Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee, At-Large
- County of Hawaiʻi, Councilmember
- County of Maui, Mayor
- County of Maui, Councilmember
- County of Kauaʻi, Mayor
- County of Kauaʻi, Councilmember
- City & County of Honolulu, Councilmember
Interested candidates for these offices may obtain nomination papers to file for office. For a list of locations and qualifications, visit elections.hawaii.gov.
The Office of Elections will provide updated information as it becomes available.
Comments
