Pacific Whale Foundation Seeks Submissions for 2022 World Whale Film Festival. PC: courtesy.

Pacific Whale Foundation, a nonprofit ocean conservation organization headquartered in Hawaiʻi, invites filmmakers from a variety of backgrounds and skill levels to submit short films for consideration for PWF’s upcoming 2022 World Whale Film Festival.

The hybrid event will feature an in-person event at Ocean Vodka Distillery on Maui on World Ocean Day, June 8, 2022, and a virtual component offered from June 8-30, 2022.

An annual event, WWFF presents powerful visual stories with a focus on marine conservation and environmental activism, subjects that align with PWF’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship.

Filmmakers passionate about ocean and environmental stewardship are encouraged to submit creative works with ocean- and conservation-related themes including (but not limited to) whales, dolphins and other marine wildlife; heroic acts of environmental stewardship; ocean health and preservation; and similar topics for possible inclusion in this year’s festival.

Official selections for the hybrid film festival will include short films ranging from three to 30 minutes, as well as full-length documentaries. Films that include animation and computer-generated imagery are also acceptable.

The deadline for submissions is April 1, 2022.

Organizers will accept one digital MP4 file per entry including detailed information such as overview of film, name of director, bio, contact email, film poster and a video file introducing the film should filmmakers be selected, but unable to attend the festival in person, (although the full-length selection will be available on the virtual film festival).

Entries will be selected on the basis of originality, technical excellence, message, overall impact and artistic merit. PWF only recognizes ethical visual storytelling that accurately represents cultures, ecosystems and wildlife. Filmmakers must guarantee strict adherence to federal, state and regional regulations while on location and that marine wildlife and environments were respected and undisturbed throughout the filming process.

Funding for World Whale Film Festival provided by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program. For more information on the festival and film submission, visit https://filmfreeway.com/WorldWhaleFilmFestival.

Note: By entering WWFF 2022, filmmaker acknowledges that the visual content submitted is an original creative work that does not, to your knowledge, infringe on the rights of any other person or business. Information regarding venue location, film schedule and filmmaker panels will be available upon acceptance of submitted works.