Maui News

HDOT to use Hawaiian diacritical marks on new and replacement highway signs

March 1, 2022, 5:00 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

In conjunction with the end of Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i (Hawaiian language month) in February, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces Hawaiian names and words on new or replacement highway signs shall include kahakō and ʻokina in conformance with Hawaiian language resources. This policy is effective immediately.

“We are honored and excited today to announce this new internal policy,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Using kahakō and ʻokina in Hawaiian words and place names on our signs is a small action to support, promote, and revitalize ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i.”

The new policy will start with the ongoing project Interstate Routes H1 &H201, Destination Signs Upgrade/Replacement. The first Hawaiian place names using diacritical markings to be printed on State highway signs through this project will be:

  • ʻAiea
  • ʻEwa
  • Waiʻanae
  • Kāneʻohe
  • Wahiawā
  • Hālawa

HDOT is in the process of preparing and adopting a master list of all street names and destinations on the State highways system. The public will be welcome to provide comments on the spellings of Hawaiian words during this consultation period.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Where’s My Refund? IRS tool available to check tax refund status 2Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi announces end of the City’s COVID-19 emergency orders 3Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Feb. 27, 2022 4North Shore Oʻahu house collapses onto beach, inundated by powerful winter swells 5228 whales sighted over 15 minutes during 2nd coordinated Whale Count for 2022 6BREAKING: Mayor repealing Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules, effective March 1, 2022