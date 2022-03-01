Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 5-7 5-7 West Facing 3-5 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:45 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:50 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:50 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:08 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell is continuing to subside. Surf heights will continue to lower through early Thursday before beginning to rise again by Thursday afternoon into Friday as another long-period west-northwest swell is expected to arrive. This swell is likely to peak Friday with surf heights possibly reaching low-end High Surf Advisory levels. Model guidance also indicates that a moderate northeast swell will also arrive around the same time period. Additional northwest swells are expected into the long range, beginning around Monday of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.