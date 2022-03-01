Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 01, 2022

March 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
3-5
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:45 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:50 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:50 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:08 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell is continuing to subside. Surf heights will continue to lower through early Thursday before beginning to rise again by Thursday afternoon into Friday as another long-period west-northwest swell is expected to arrive. This swell is likely to peak Friday with surf heights possibly reaching low-end High Surf Advisory levels. Model guidance also indicates that a moderate northeast swell will also arrive around the same time period. Additional northwest swells are expected into the long range, beginning around Monday of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE. 




