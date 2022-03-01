Maui Surf Forecast for March 01, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|3-5
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|North winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell is continuing to subside. Surf heights will continue to lower through early Thursday before beginning to rise again by Thursday afternoon into Friday as another long-period west-northwest swell is expected to arrive. This swell is likely to peak Friday with surf heights possibly reaching low-end High Surf Advisory levels. Model guidance also indicates that a moderate northeast swell will also arrive around the same time period. Additional northwest swells are expected into the long range, beginning around Monday of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com