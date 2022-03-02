The Maui County Small Business Grant Program is currently open to all small businesses in Maui County.

In early January, the County of Maui announced the grant program for restaurants, bars, and gyms. Effective March 1, the program transitioned, becoming available to all small businesses in Maui County.

The County of Maui offers the program in collaboration with the Credit Unions of Maui (Maui County FCU, Maui FCU, Kahului FCU, Valley Isle Community FCU, Wailuku FCU and Maui Teachers FCU). The program is part of the American Rescue Plan to assist small businesses in Maui County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maui County Small Business Grant is different than the “Kōkua Maui County Recovery & Relief Fund” that was administered in 2020 by the Credit Unions of Maui. The Business Grant program is not an expense reimbursement program. Instead, qualified businesses will receive a $5,000 grant.

Another program change is that businesses must now show a 10% decline (instead of the earlier requirement of 20%) in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020 verified by the State of Hawaiʻi G49.

The following are the qualifications for the grant:

Upon qualification, the grant amount is $5,000.

This is a grant and not a business expense reimbursement program.

Businesses must be registered and active with the State of Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and (or) sole proprietors.

Businesses must have $2,000,000 or less in gross revenue in 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii Tax Form G49 (General Excise/Use Annual Return and Reconciliation).

Businesses must show a 10 percent decline in gross revenue from 2019 to 2020 verified by the State of Hawaii G49.

Businesses must have a commercial location in the County of Maui.

They must show proof of current lease or rent agreement and proof of payment for current month (date of application, canceled check or statement).

Businesses must certify that they have resumed commercial operations in the County of Maui as of the date of application.

One (1) grant per business owner (even if owner has multiple businesses).

A 1099 may be issued at the end of the year, please consult your tax advisor.

For more information visit : https://www.mauinuistrong.info/maui-county-small-business-grant, or call 808-270-5745.