The Construction Industry of Maui raised more than $40,000 at its holiday party to fund the Bob Poulson CIM scholarship program. Photo Courtesy: CIM

The Construction Industry of Maui is offering $20,000 scholarships to two high school students who are entering a 2- or 4-year degree program in construction, engineering, landscaping, architecture and/or other design fields.

Applications for the Bob Poulson CIM Scholarships are now open to students who are graduating from a high school on Maui. To apply online, go to www.cimmaui.com. The deadline is May 1.

The two scholarship recipients will be notified prior to the Construction Industry of Maui (CIM) scholarship banquet, tentatively scheduled for late May. The funds were raised during the organization’s December holiday party.

The scholarships encourage students to obtain higher education in the construction industry and then bring their newly learned skills back to their home communities on Maui. To date, $80,000 in scholarships have helped eight Maui students.

Emily Mitra, the first college graduate helped by the scholarship, is expected to return to Maui after graduation this May. The Kahului resident and graduate of Maui High School is earning a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management at California Baptist University. Mitra says the scholarship not only helped her financially, but also helped her to network with industry professionals from different trades.

Emily Mitra, the first recipient of a Construction Industry of Maui scholarship, will graduate in May from California Baptist University with a degree in Construction Management. Screen shot: CIM

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Donations to the scholarship fund really help students who have the passion and drive to go into this industry and to do good for themselves and those around them,” Mitra said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Scholarship recipient Connor Kong, who is pursuing a degree in civil engineering at George Fox University, said: “This scholarship helped me financially but also bombarded me with connections for job opportunities, internships and future relationships. It made my dreams come true.”

Applicants must submit a compelling essay limited to 1,500 words that depicts their planned course of study, career ambitions and why they should be awarded this opportunity. Transcripts, referral letters, achievements and college acceptance letters may also be included.

“We are excited to award scholarships to local kids who are pursuing their dreams of working in the construction industry,” said Anthony Nelson, CIM Scholarship Committee Chair and President with Premier Restoration Hawaiʻi in Wailuku. “These scholarships allow students an opportunity to become professionals and skilled tradespersons in the construction industry.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Josh Berlien, CIM President and Berlien Consulting LLC Owner, added: “The best part is that these local students return to their island home after graduation and help our local communities to thrive.”

Apply for scholarships online at www.cimmaui.com or hard copies may be mailed to: The Construction Industry of Maui Advisory Board, P.O. Box 1628, Kahului, HI 96733.