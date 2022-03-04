Ellen Friel’s oil painting “Maui Moonlight Magic” is one of 245 items available at the online fundraising auction to support the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center.

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center’s annual fundraising auction, Art Affair 2022: Color, Creativity, & Community – Celebrating Hui Artists!, features 245 contributions from more than 140 artists and local businesses.

The fundraising event runs now through March 11, with bidding available online at artaffair2022.ggo.bid.

The online auction includes fine artwork, gift certificates, a variety of local products and unique experiences. All proceeds go to Hui No‘eau’s year-round arts education programming for keiki to kupuna.

“Art Affair helps support everything we do, including our community art exhibitions, art classes for all ages, school outreach programs, and so much more,” said Anne-Marie Forsythe, executive director of Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center in Makawao.

The Art Affair online auction website includes a short video about the ways the Hui serves the community and an incredible musical performance by Maui’s own Lily Meola.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Meola performs a never-before-heard song called “Following Me” at the special request of her friend, Maui artist, and Hui supporter Kari McCarthy. McCarthy contributed several paintings to the Art Affair auction.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

While bidding will take place exclusively online, all auction items can be viewed in person at the Hui’s gallery in Makawao on Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission through March 11. This includes a gallery showcase featuring the work of the 68 artists participating in this year’s auction.

For more information or details on the Hui’s auction, go to huinoeau.com/art-events or call 808-572-6560.