March 4, 2022, 10:29 AM HST
Photo Credit: @alandrap Alandra Porrazzo Photography

Each Sunday, the rooftop at Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate factory in Lahaina hosts chocolate tasting and fundraising. It’s part of MKEC’s Chocolate Laulima, a cooperative program that promotes support and awareness of island nonprofit organizations.

Starting this month Jazz Maui will be present every first Sunday with a new Jazz artist each month.

The March 6, 2022 event features keyboardist and trumpeter Paul January, with special guest jazz harmonica player Tom Stryker.

Music starts at noon, and guided tasting of nine unique varieties of Maui-crafted chocolate begins at 12:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: @alandrap Alandra Porrazzo Photography

Tickets are $35 and can be reserved online. For a complete list of nonprofits participating in MKEC’s Chocolate Laulima, visit https://mauichocolate.com/pages/chocolate-laulima. The public is invited to purchase MKEC chocolate to support an organization of their choice.

