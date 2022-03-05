Video Walk-through of Celebration of Hawaiʻi 2022.

Viewpoints Gallery in Makawao presents Celebration of Hawaiʻi 2022, a 17th annual invitational art exhibit, open from Feb. 15 to April 16.

The show features artwork from more than 60 artists, focused on a theme of honoring the extraordinary islands and host culture.

“The entire Viewpoints Gallery is redesigned around this exhibit presenting artwork of significance by some of the best artists coming from around the State of Hawai’i,” according to an event announcement. “Each year, a significant donation is given to participating Hawaiian organizations.”

The gallery is open daily for visits between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Viewpoints Gallery is located at 3620 Baldwin Avenue.