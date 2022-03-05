Maui Arts & Entertainment
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Celebration of Hawai’i 2022 – Viewpoints Gallery Maui
A
A
A
Viewpoints Gallery in Makawao presents Celebration of Hawaiʻi 2022, a 17th annual invitational art exhibit, open from Feb. 15 to April 16.
The show features artwork from more than 60 artists, focused on a theme of honoring the extraordinary islands and host culture.
“The entire Viewpoints Gallery is redesigned around this exhibit presenting artwork of significance by some of the best artists coming from around the State of Hawai’i,” according to an event announcement. “Each year, a significant donation is given to participating Hawaiian organizations.”
The gallery is open daily for visits between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Viewpoints Gallery is located at 3620 Baldwin Avenue.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Pacaso launches in Maui, but some residents want to pull welcome mat 2Maui’s Kobe Japanese Steak House & Oku’s Sushi Bar closing after 36 years 3Maui Fire Department announces 15 new promotions 4Visitor dies during snorkeling trip off Olowalu, Maui 5Maui visitors in January more than double year over year, report says 6Two residents displaced from Kula house fire