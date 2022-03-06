Maui Obituaries for the week ending March 6, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Mary Elizabeth “Leilani” Bermudez

June 7, 1940 – Sept. 23, 2021

Mary Elizabeth “Leilani” Bermudez

Mary Elizabeth “Leilani” Bermudez, 81, passed away on Sept. 23 in Kula, Maui.

“Aunty Lei” (as she was affectionately known by many) was born on June 7, 1940 in Hilo, Hawaiʻi and raised on the island of Oʻahu.

By the time Leilani had graduated from Farrington High School in 1958, she was living the life of a professional hula dancer, model and movie bit-player. Leilani’s first job was at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel as a member of the “Rainbow Sweethearts.” Other jobs Leilani had included performing with Lani Kai at Duke Kahanamoku’s Polynesian Review and taking the lead with Ed Kenney and his Polynesian show. Leilani traveled the world promoting Hawaiʻi with the HawaiʻiVisitor’s Bureau. As a model, she was often found gracing the pages of magazines, or travel posters, album covers and post cards. Leilani also appeared in several movies – “Twilight for the Gods”, “Cinerama in the South Pacific”, and a film made by Pan American World Airlines.

In the mid 70’s, Leilani left Honolulu and moved to Maui. She loved it so much on Maui that she decided to make it her permanent home. Leilani worked for several hotels at first, then landed a job with Pleasant Hawaiian Holidays where she stayed until the day she retired.

Some of Leilani’s hobbies included sewing, crafting, making lei, and gardening. She was also an excellent cook. But whenever she had the time, Leilani would attend sporting, school or other events in support of her nieces, nephews and family members or friends. She was always there, supporting those she loved.

Leilani is survived by her sisters, Gloria (Aurelio) Javellana, Juvita (Clark) Fong, and Lovina (Joseph) Kerfoot, her niece Donna (Daron) Makaiwi, her nephews Michael Leavitt, Christopher (Leanna) Leavitt, Glen Leavitt, Nathan Javellana, Damien Javellana, and Justin (Erika) Kerfoot, as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Leilani is also survived by her uncle Henry “Hank” (Sharon) Apao, her aunt Gloria (wife of Howard, deceased) Apao, as well as cousins in the Apao and Bermudez families.

Leilani is predeceased by her parents, Edith Apao Bermudez and Michael Bermudez, her sister Clarita Morris, her niece, Leslie Kerfoot, as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins.

To honor Leilani’s wishes, there will be no funeral services for her. The family will be going to Kalama Park in Kihei on the morning of March 19 for a send-off. For more information, contact Donna at 808-381-6315 or email her at [email protected]

March 5, 1960 – Feb. 28, 2022

Debbie Ann Kepola Mitchell

Jan. 19, 1954 – Feb. 28, 2022

Clarence Vance Arnold



Clarence Vance Arnold Jr., 68, of Mountain View, passed away Feb. 28, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born Jan. 19, 1954 in Honolulu, he was a carpenter/Journeyman for the Hilo Coast Plantation and a member of the Nunu Pidgeon Club, Arnold’s Poker Room and AA Maintenance.

He is survived by wife, Darlene Bernadette Arnold; sons, Cala (Keleka) Arnold, Chase Arnold, John Arnold and Bryson Oliveira Arnold; daughters, Lisa (Melvin) Cadaoas and Jennie (Herbie) Gomes; brothers, Mark (KC) Arnold and Patrick (Michelle) Arnold; sisters, Vivian Fujihara, Carla Cottrell, Dale Pfeifer, Carol Gonsalves, Suzie Thalheimer, Judy Soares, Cindy Durrett and Bernadine Jones as well as 9 grandchildren, and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, family and friends will be notified.

Aug. 5, 1952 – Feb. 28, 2022

Marie Fe Bato

Maria Fe Bato, passed away with her family by her side on Feb. 28, 2022, in Wailuku, HI. Maria was born Aug. 5, 1952 in the small province of Pagsanghan Samar in the Philippines.

She is survived by her husband Marco Bato and her children Ramil Bato, Edith McGowan, Marife Johnson, and Rizza Rabino as well as Royce Fabella who was like a son to her; along with her brother Victorio Bordallo and sister Maria Pontojas. Her extended family surviving her includes:

Grandchildren: Tiahna Divina, Sherisse Divina, Matthew Aragon, Marc Natividad, Alyssa & Xavier Rabino and Nathan Natividad.

Son-In-Laws: Jeremy McGowan, Robert Johnson and Alex Rabino.

Step-Grandchildren: Kaylee Johnson, Elyssa Johnson, Kamryn McGowan, Breanna Johnson, and Avery Johnson.

Preceding her in death are both her mother and father, Jesus and Eleuteria Bordallo, as well as her brothers Angel Bordallo and Vivencio Bordallo.

Maria Fe was a kind, generous, and strong willed woman who had the biggest heart and loved unconditionally. She made sure that everyone felt joy and love in her presence.

She lived her life with the ideal that while people will forget what you said, and will forget what you did, they will never forget how you made them feel; and she made everyone feel loved and welcome, always.

The viewing will be held at the Ballard Family Mortuary, 440 Ala Makani St Kahului, HI 96732 on March 9, 2022 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Church 20 W Wakea Ave, Kahului, HI 96732 and will she will be laid to rest at Maui Memorial Park Garden of Meditation at 2 p.m.

Sept. 28, 1952 – Feb. 21, 2022

Dora Marie Henry

Dora M Henry, 69 of Wailuku peacefully passed away at her home on Feb. 21, 2022. She was born at Maui Memorial Hospital on Sept. 28, 1952.

She spent her life living on Maui, Oʻahu and California. Then finally coming back to Maui where she worked and retired from Maui Memorial Hospital as an Admitting Clerk. She was a loving, caring, supportive and wonderful as a mother, sister aunt, grandma, great grandma and friend.

Dora was survived by her son Shane Henry, daughter in law Pomai Henry and daughter Shannon Henry (Cheryl). Grandchildren Shane Aweau, Jahstyn Aweau, Shayla Henry, Shayden Henry, Shayana Henry and great grandchild Shaeston Romias. Siblings William Kailiehu, Robyn Kailiehu-Leal, Rene Boteilho, Rulan Waikiki.

Services will be held on March 11, 2022, at Ballards Family 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., Public 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Gathering will be on Saturday, March 12, 2022 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 752 Kealiʻi Drive, Wailuku (Hawaiian Homes).

March 20, 1942 – Feb. 28, 2022

Jan. 13, 1956 – Feb. 3, 2022

Oy Wah Cheam



Oy Wah Cheam, 66, of Wailuku, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 3, 2022, with her daughter by her side. Not only was she an incredibly caring mother and friend, but she was also an extraordinary seamstress.

Her hard work and creativity was present in everything she had ever sewn. Oy Wah was truly one of a kind and will be missed so dearly, but her love will live on in the hearts of many.

Please join us in celebrating Oy Wah’s life at Ballard’s Family Mortuary in Kahului, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service to follow starting at 12 p.m.

April 10, 1938 – Feb. 27, 2022

Feb. 27, 1961 – Feb. 8, 2022

Charles W. Brown of Wailuku, Maui passed away on Feb. 8, 2022.

He was a former cook at Kula Hospital for more than 17 years.

He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Rosaline Brown also his daughter Alohilani – whom passed away at birth. He is survived by his sister Linda Fernandez; Niece Shandalyne Fernandez; Nephews Sonny Brown and James Fernandez; Grandniece’s Sunshine Jackson, Tatiana Brown, Alysha Brown, Rainbow Fernandez, Shayna Fernandez, Jazmyne Brown and Shylee Fernandez.

He is also survived by grandnephews Jamal Fernandez, Jared Purdy, Kellen Fernandez and Hezakai’a Brown; Great Grandniece’s Timyra and Talia Jackson; Great Grandnephew Kawaiola Lopez Jr. He was a loving and proud brother, uncle and father figure to many.

He will truly be missed!

Funeral Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku – Family viewing starts at 8 a.m., Public viewing will be from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku at 12 p.m.

Oct. 9, 1942 – Feb. 19, 2022

Loreta E. Romo

Loreta E. Romo a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunty and Friend. The “FOREVER Aunty” to a lot of the Lahaina Community was called home by the Lord in the early morning of Feb. 19, 2022 at Hale Makua-Kahului.

Loreta also known as “Lorraine” was born on Oct. 9, 1942 in Pu’unene, Maui. She went on to graduate from Baldwin High School in 1960. She got married in Waipahū, Oʻahu, then they moved to Lahaina where she found employment as a teacher’s assistant at Lahainaluna High School. She went on to work & retire as the office manager for the Maui Medical Group in Lahaina.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years- Remehio and her children- Raynette Marquez (Nelson), Royale, Russell (Shelly) and Randal. She is also survived by her grandchildren- Remy Romo-Vadez, Alexander Romo and Erika Hirouji (Darren) and her great grandchildren- Liam Hirouji, Zayden Hirouji, Honor Hirouji and Teyan Hirouji. She leaves behind her siblings Demetria Tabac (Simpliciano), Cayetana Paet (Zacarias), Stanley Torricer (Helen), Eugene Marquez, Lawrence Miguel, Benjamin Marquez, Betty Rodrigues, Elsie Miguel. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is pre-deceased by her parents Maxima and Sabas Torricer. Siblings-Guillermo(George) Torricer, Marcelino (Moso) Torricer, Rudolpho (Rudy) Miguel, Violet Miguel, Alex Miguel, Bill Hamora and Uncle Tuti.

Services over ashes will be on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Normans Mortuary, 105 Waiʻale Road in Wailuku. The family request casual attire and or the color “yellow” be worn, it was her favorite color.

The family would like to say “THANK YOU” to the following:

The staff and doctors of Hale Makua-Kahului- Ilima and Gardenia Neighborhoods.

The staff at Bayada Home Healthcare

The staff, doctors and ER team at Maui Memorial Medical Center

The staff and volunteers at Hale Mahaolu (Meals on Wheels)

Sept. 27, 1931 – Feb. 20, 2022

Eva “Lorraine” Amoral

Eva Lorraine Amoral of Makawao, Maui, passed in peace on Feb. 20, 2022, at the age of 90.

Lorraine leaves to cherish her loving memories, four children: Lionel Amoral Jr, Patty (Dennis) Corden, Bryan (deceased), and Ricky (Renee) Amoral; five grandchildren: Wendy (Ryan) Anderson, Troy (Jina) Corden, Tiffany (Billy Jr.) Landis, Alicia Amoral, and Rick Amoral; and three great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was a devoted wife to her late husband Lionel, they were well known for sitting “cut seat” in their truck on their numerous trips to town. Lorraine and Lionel were married for an astonishing 66 years. Lorraine was incredibly hard-working since the young age of 12 and worked as a nanny, housemaid, and cook. She retired from Seabury Hall where she was the head cook for 30 years.

Once Lorraine and Lionel retired they turned the family tradition of making Portuguese sausage into a business and founded Lionel and Lorraine’s Sausage House. Their sausage is loved by many and the tradition is continued by their children and grandchildren.

Family was most important to Lorraine, she loved deeply and smiled often. It was not uncommon for Lorraine to slip a $20 bill to a family member and if they protested she’d say, “it’s for the souls.” To find another as kind and caring as Lorraine would not be an easy task.

Lorraine will be deeply missed by her family and all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

May 15, 1986 – Feb. 15, 2022

Luana Kapeka Ten You Akamu

Luana Kapeka Ten You Akamu, 35, of Kapa’au, passed away at home on February 15, 2022. Born May 15, 1986 in Hilo, Luana was a Production Facilities Coordinator with Cyanotech and was a member of Ka ‘Ohana ‘o Kalaupapa and the Kohala Hawaiian Civic Club.

Luana is survived by her fiancé, Johanna Ku’ulei Aloha Hualani Foster; parents Payton and Velda Akamu of Na’alehu; brother Aaron Aina Akamu of Na’alehu; sisters, Avory Lee Kahala Acob (Stephen Kishimoto) of Hawi, Maile Mae Akamu of Hawi in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life at home in Kapa’au, 54-2531 Kynnersley Rd, Kapa’au, HI 96755 on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. The family requests orange attire and a luncheon will follow.

Nelson Hoku Baylosis

Oct. 19, 1944 – Feb. 3, 2022

Nelson Hoku Baylosis, 77, of Haʻikū, HI and Spokane, WA passed away Feb. 3, 2022.

Born at Paia Hospital on October 19, 1944, Hoku was the only child of the late Rev. Silverio & Mary Kaloa Baylosis of Pauwela, Maui.

After completing grammar school in 1958 at Haiku School, he graduated from Fremont High School (C/O 1962), in Oakland, CA.

A proud US Navy veteran, he was honorably discharged in 1968, having served in the Vietnam War, on the USS Coral Sea.

As a retired Electronics Technician for Sprint and RCA / General Electric, he loved technology & gadgets, as well as good jokes, anything country, and ‘onolicious food – especially his fish & poi and saimin!

“Gramps,” as he was lovingly known, is survived by wife Maria and son Justin; daughters Rowena and Bonnie; grandchildren Kelly, Marcus & Nathan; and great-granddaughter Tiare.

Private services will be held.