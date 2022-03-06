Maui News

Maui’s King Kekaulike wins State Championship in Boys Soccer

By Wendy Osher
 March 6, 2022, 8:12 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

VC: @kekaulikehs Instagram (3.5.22)

Mauiʻs King Kekaulike boys soccer team defeated Hilo, 3-1 on Saturday night, to take home the Division I state title at the NIU Health Urgent Care / HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships held at Radford High School.

King Kekaulike’s Nā Aliʻi is the first neighbor island team to win an outright state championship, and only the second title holders from Maui. The last time a Maui team won the state title in Division I was in 2018 when Baldwin High School shared the title of co-champion with Hawaiʻi Prep after the championship match was postponed indefinitely due to lighting.

Last year there was no state tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions, and in the two years prior, Punahou was the top team in the state.

King Kekaulikeʻs Owen Riecke was the first to score at the 13 minute mark, followed by Bailey Hofmann at 39 minutes, and Jai Sternthall at 51 minutes. Hilo’s lone goal was made by Koae Pea.

All three standouts from King Kekaulike were named to the Division I All-Tournament Team, with Hofmann selected as the Most Outstanding player. King Kekaulike’s Rex Riecke and Angus Daniel were also recognized as All-Tournment Team players.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Three Hilo players made the All-Tournament Team: Kaumuali’i “Leha” Harman, Kani Tolentino-Perry, and Tysen Kaniaupio (goalkeeper), Hilo. Rounding out the All-Tournment Team were: Ian Ngonethong of Kaiser; and Ethan Senter and Jase Oshiro of Kalani.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

King Kekaulike also defeated Kapolei 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Owen Riecke scored at 51 minutes into the game, and Rex Riecke scored in overtime to secure the team’s spot in the championship match.

In Division II, Seabury Hall’s James Haynes, Trey Cerizo, Duke Romanchak, and Patricio Santiago were named to the state’s All-Tournamnet DII team. Seabury took second place in DII after a 2-1 overtime victory by Kamehameha School Hawaiʻi in the championship game, with Seaburyʻs James Haynes scoring the team’s lone goal.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update/Located: California woman reported missing on Maui 2Empty ball field in Kahului may be future rehab center for Maui kupuna 384 new senior affordable rental units at Kahului Lani II bring project total to 165 4Full road closure on West Vineyard Street in Wailuku to begin Monday, March 7 5March 5, 2022 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 184 new infections in Hawaiʻi 6Visitor dies during snorkeling trip off Olowalu, Maui