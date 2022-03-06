Maui News

UH recognizes PDC for work on disaster management with Panama

March 6, 2022, 8:33 AM HST
* Updated March 6, 8:34 AM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Panama President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen. Image courtesy of UH News.

The University of Hawaiʻi’s Pacific Disaster Center presented the findings of a National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment for Panama to President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen on February 15. This opportunity marked the start of a new phase of disaster risk reduction efforts between PDC and the Panama government.

In August 2021, Cohen signed Decree 251, formally establishing the Comprehensive Disaster Risk Management Cabinet with the purpose of serving as an advisory body of the executive branch.

Marking the first session of the newly established cabinet, Cohen invited several expert agencies to offer perspectives and recommendations on priorities and actions to be taken. PDC kicked off the session and presented new findings from its national baseline assessment in Panama. Conducted in collaboration with Panama’s Ministry of Government and the national disaster management organization SINAPROC, PDC’s assessment offered a detailed multi-hazard risk profile of the nation and its 13 provinces. It also included a comprehensive disaster-management analysis with recommendations for achieving advanced capacity.

The UH Pacific Disaster Center presented findings to the president of Panama. Image courtesy of UH News.

“This assessment allows decision makers to align capacity development efforts with priority needs while supporting Panama’s national commitments under the United Nations Sendai Framework,” said PDC Director of Applied Science and Analytics Joseph Green. He emphasized that Panama maintains a strong disaster management capacity supported by unique partnerships with international organizations and agencies’ headquarters within their borders.

International collaboration

The World Bank, SINAPROC and the Ministry of Government also presented on their efforts, which included numerous updates to Panama’s national plans for disaster risk reduction and disaster management capacity development.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Panama’s Minister of Government Janaina Tewaney Mencomo said the installation of the cabinet will help the nation responsibly address challenges that the world and Panama will face, including climate change and other adverse events.

Panama’s Comprehensive Disaster Risk Management Cabinet. Image courtesy of UH News.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At the closing of the cabinet meeting, Cohen recommended continued collaboration between key stakeholders including PDC and the World Bank, committing to ongoing support for national efforts to mitigate disaster risks and protect all of Panama’s citizens into the future.

This story was originally published by University of Hawai’i News on Feb. 18, 2022.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update/Located: California woman reported missing on Maui 2Empty ball field in Kahului may be future rehab center for Maui kupuna 384 new senior affordable rental units at Kahului Lani II bring project total to 165 4Full road closure on West Vineyard Street in Wailuku to begin Monday, March 7 5March 5, 2022 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 184 new infections in Hawaiʻi 6Visitor dies during snorkeling trip off Olowalu, Maui