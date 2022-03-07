Maui News

Four people displaced by electrical fire at apartment in Nāpili

March 7, 2022, 5:24 PM HST
Updated March 7, 5:27 PM
Four people were displaced by an electrical fire at the Coconut Inn Apartments in Nāpili Friday night.

The incident was reported at 6:41 p.m. on March 4, 2022.

Fire officials say crews arrived on scene to find smoke and fire within the wall space of an apartment unit. Occupants reported a glowing electrical outlet, according to department reports.

Crews opened the wall space in an attempt to extinguish the fire, and were able to contain the blaze to a single apartment unit.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure.

Smoke alarms were present and activated within the apartment.

Responding units included: Engine 3, Ladder 3, Engine 11, and Hazmat 10.

Caseworkers with the Red Cross will continue to follow up with individuals affected in the coming weeks to provide referrals, guidance or additional assistance as needed to help with the recovery process.  

