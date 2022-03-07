Caelin McClintock at the Old Lahaina Prison with the boat she made during Lahaina Quest Fall 2021. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

Lahaina Quest programs are back for 2022 with a series of free keiki and family programs. The first set of programs will be offered during the spring school break.

“I am thrilled that we are able to offer free, fun-filled, hands-on programs to our community,” said Kimberly Flook, Deputy Executive Director of Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “The history programs that I was lucky enough to attend as a child set me on the path to being fascinated by history and exploring the world. It is my hope that Lahaina Quest will spark that same interest in Maui’s keiki.”

This spring break, Lahaina Restoration Foundation will offer four programs:

Monday, March 14: Second through fifth graders will explore the technologies available on a 19th-century whaling ship by tracing the route of sailors of old, taking historic photos, and more. The I Spy History program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Lahaina Prison. Sailors in the past had moments of excitement separated by hours of boredom, so many sailors turned to art and music to pass the time.

Tuesday, March 15: Families with children in first through sixth grades can try their hand at creating scrimshaw during the Mission: Art program, which will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Old Lahaina Prison.

Wednesday, March 16: Third through sixth graders are invited to the Old Lahaina Prison to help solve a 19th-century mystery. A series of maps, codes, and puzzles will lead participants through the story of William Stetson, a young sailor on a whaling ship, and his visit to Lahaina. The History Mystery program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 17: A taste of the past will be offered to third through fifth graders at the Old Lahaina Prison. Long ocean voyages with few supplies and limited cooking methods required creative recipes. We are looking for keiki brave enough to try new things. The CreATE Food program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Space is limited and reservations are required. To sign up or for more information, visit www.lahainarestoration.org/lahaina-quest/ or email [email protected]

Funding for the free Lahaina Quest 2022 programs provided by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program.