The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency will no longer update the online COVID-19 Information Hub on Saturdays, Sundays or state and federal holidays.

The data on COVID-19 are provided to HI-EMA by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health and include the following measures:

Testing and positivity rate

New, cumulative confirmed, seven-day daily average, and 14-day reported cases

Total fatalities and fatality rate.

HI-EMA compiles the DOH data with hospitalization data from other sources to build the dashboard known as the COVID-19 Information Hub.

“As the omicron variant surge of COVID-19 has subsided and vaccinations have reduced the average severity of infections, daily case data has become less crucial to managing pandemic response. More weight is being given to data on hospitalization and similar measures reflecting COVID-19’s effect on the healthcare system and its capacity. These data tend to shift less rapidly and reflect longer-term trends, allowing a safe transition to weekday-only reporting,” according to the agency.

The testing, case and fatality data remains available on the DOH “Hawai‘i COVID-19 Data” page. If conditions change, HI-EMA will work with its partners in the COVID-19 response to restore a level of data-reporting needed to manage the hazard.