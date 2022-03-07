Maui News

Nominate a Volunteer Nonprofit Hero

March 7, 2022, 5:23 AM HST
HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui’s Volunteer Center, is now accepting nominations for its annual Volunteer Hero Celebration of Service. Anyone currently volunteering with a Maui County nonprofit organization is eligible to be nominated until Friday, April 1, 2022. 

This year’s Volunteer Heroes will be announced on social media during National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, 2022. Each nominee will receive a Certificate of Recognition and a classic Volunteer Hero T-shirt. 

Each year, HandsOn Maui recognizes outstanding Maui County volunteers who are dedicated to community service. Any organization may nominate a Volunteer Hero who goes above and beyond to make a significant contribution toward advancing a nonprofit mission. 

“Recognizing Maui’s volunteers is a highlight of our year,” said Volunteer Center Coordinator Wendy Stebbins. “In our eyes, all community volunteers are heroes. We are thrilled to join with nonprofit organizations to express our deep gratitude to those who generously make a difference in the lives of others.”

Nominations from any nonprofit or government volunteer program will be accepted through the final week of March. The nomination form is at: https://www.handsonmaui.com/volunteer-hero-nomination-form/. Only one nomination per organization will be accepted. 

For more information, contact Wendy Stebbins, Volunteer Center Coordinator, at [email protected] or (808) 270-7150.

