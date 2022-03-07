Former 2nd Circuit Court Judge, Richard Bissen, announced he is pulling his official candidacy papers for Maui County Mayor, following an earlier announcement in January of his intent to run.

“This is in honor of his eldest grandson’s birthday, Zavier Lalakea Bissen, who is turning 10-years old,” a campaign announcement said. “Bissen states his bid for Mayor is driven by wanting his children and grandchildren to be able to

be prosperous and enjoy their lives here too.

He pointed towards cost of living issues and witnessing friends, family and residents leaving because they are unable to afford rising expenses.

“I feel the urgency to implement real solutions, the kind that offer ALL RESIDENTS of Maui Nui, Kamaʻāina Prosperity now. And in some ways, more importantly, to bring prosperity to our children and grandchildren,” said Bissen in the release. “We must plant the seeds of trees today for whose shade we may never experience.”

“With this action, Rick is one step closer so Maui Nui’s people can join the Bissen Movement and celebrate his intent to win the mayoral seat. There is real work that needs to be done to care for Maui Nui’s people, and he’s the one to get it done,” according to the Bissen Movement Team.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The mayor’s race is non-partisan, and Bissen is not registered with any party, according to his campaign, which states, “He is the leader of the Bissen Movement, a platform that focuses on ALL the residents of Maui County to promote and create Kamaʻāina Prosperity. This includes addressing some of the most pressing needs that Maui faces including out-of-reach housing prices, the disappearance of good paying jobs, and care for Maui’s environment / economy.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Others who have announced plans to run for Mayor in 2022 include current Mayor Michael Victorino and Maui County Councilmember Mike Molina, who holds the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency seat.

So far, five individuals have pulled papers, but have not yet filed for candidacy. According to the latest candidate filing report, updated on March 4, others who have pulled papers for the Mayor’s race include: Lahaina resident Alec J. Hawley; Alana Kay of Makawao; and Jonah M. Lion of Makawao.

More information on Bissen’s campaign is available online at his campaign website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Election Information:

Candidate filing for the 2022 Elections began on March 1, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file a nomination paper is June 7, 2022, 4:30 pm.

The Primary will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Voters will receive their ballots in the mail for the Primary Election by July 26, 2022.

The General takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Voters receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election by Oct. 21, 2022.