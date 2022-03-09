Maui Surf Forecast for March 09, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:39 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:38 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will continue to slowly lower through early Thursday morning. Another northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday, and peak on Friday. This northwest swell is expected to gradually lower from Friday night through Saturday night. A third northwest swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday. Surf produced by this swell may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Sunday night into early Monday. A small, long-period south swell is expected to boost surf heights slightly along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. Expect a return to more typical small background surf along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Modest, choppy surf is forecast along east facing shores into this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com