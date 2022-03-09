Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 3-5 4-6 West Facing 2-4 1-3 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:56 AM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:53 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:38 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will continue to slowly lower through early Thursday morning. Another northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday, and peak on Friday. This northwest swell is expected to gradually lower from Friday night through Saturday night. A third northwest swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday. Surf produced by this swell may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Sunday night into early Monday. A small, long-period south swell is expected to boost surf heights slightly along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. Expect a return to more typical small background surf along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Modest, choppy surf is forecast along east facing shores into this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.