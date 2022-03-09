Maui News

Temporary water shut off planned for Hoʻolehua Water System on Molokaʻi

March 9, 2022, 4:37 PM HST
DHHL Molokaʻi District Office at Kulana ʻOiwi. PC: DHHL

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Goodfellow Brothers, will conduct improvements to a main water line of the Hoʻolehua Water System on Molokaʻi from Monday, March 14, 2022 through Friday, March 18, 2022.

Water service is scheduled to be shut off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, for customers on Lihi Pali Ave. west of the Keʻena Place intersection, Molokaʻi High School, and the Hoʻolehua Fire Station.

Affected customers are asked to store water and adjust schedules accordingly.

The temporary water service interruption is a portion of DHHL’s $37 million capital improvement project aimed at improving Molokaʻi’s 80-year-old Hoʻolehua Water System.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

