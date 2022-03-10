PC: Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines has launched a statewide hiring campaign, and is recruiting more than 600 positions companywide for airport and operational positions, as well as administrative roles, to support the carrier’s growth as travel demand continues to improve.

“In addition to offering competitive pay, rich medical and travel benefits, paid training for full- and part-time positions, Hawai‘i’s hometown airline is also providing sign-on bonuses for select roles and flexible work options for corporate team members,“ according to an airline announcement.

“We’re looking for people who live our values and embody aloha,” said Robin Kobayashi, senior vice president of human resources at Hawaiian Airlines. “As we build back from a bruising pandemic, we want to share the warmth, care and friendship that make our company unique – with guests and employees alike.”

Out of the 600 positions available, 200 openings are for aircraft mechanics, guest services, ramp and cargo agents at airport spaces in: Honolulu; Kahului, Maui; Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i; and Kona, Island of Hawai‘i.

Hawaiian is also seeking Honolulu-based pilots, flight attendants and corporate team members as it prepares to welcome a new fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft and return to its international markets as border restrictions ease in key Hawai‘i visitor markets in Asia and Oceania.

“With new contracts in place and a highly desirable benefits package, we’re hoping to attract individuals who are passionate about travel and share our love for our island home,” said Kobayashi.

More than 90% of Hawaiian’s 6,700 employee ʻohana call Hawai‘i home. Interested candidates can apply at www.HawaiianAirlines.com/Careers.