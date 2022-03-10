Kelly Ireland, Founder, CEO & CTO of CBT will speak in the next Women in Business Seminar Series (left); and Barbara Myrick, President of B&M Construction is a guest speaker at the March 16 webinar (right). PC: courtesy MEDB

Maui Economic Development Board is once again partnering with the Women’s Business Enterprise Council to present the third seminar in the “Women in Business Seminar Series.”

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the March 16 virtual presentation will feature business owners that have taken the step to get SBA certified as a Woman (or minority) owned small business.

“WBEC certification is the access to an immense network of like-minded professionals as well as the ability to build alliances and partnerships with other WBEs,” said Kelly Ireland who has gone through the program and will share her experience during the webinar. “That along with the exposure to corporate diversity teams that provide insights and support makes it a win-win-win.”

Hear from business owners how the certification has helped their businesses, including access to new opportunities. They will share tips on the process and how to overcome hurdles. MEDB will also provide details on how to qualify for a scholarship to get certified.

The Founder, CEO and CTO of CBT, Kelly has won numerous accolades including 2020 Women Presidents’ Organization’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. She will be joined by Barbara Myrick, President of B&M Construction, Inc, who will speak on her experience with becoming certified and how that has led to governmental contracts and other opportunities. Barbara is the Chair of the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce’s and a National Forum Chair with the National WBEC in Washington D.C.

WBEC is one of the official WOSB Certifiers for SBA Women Owned Small Business certifications. Businesses can get certified as being a 51% owned and operated (Minority, Women, Veteran) in order to qualify for special consideration in government and private contracts and to participate in a sponsor company’s Supplier Diversity programs. Companies such as Disney, Intel, AT&T, Major League Baseball, and MGM have requirements to include a certain percentage of purchases from diverse suppliers.



The online Zoom seminar begins at 12 p.m. on March 16. Registration is free and is available online.