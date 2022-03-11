Honoapiʻilani Hwy. PC: file Maui Now

The US Senate passed the FY22 appropriations bill which includes $263 million in congressionally directed spending for Hawaiʻi. US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) secured a large portion of those funds for non-profit organizations and state and county agencies across Hawai‘i.

One of the larger earmarks for Maui is a $23 million appropriation, to be used to relocate a segment of the Honoapiʻilani Highway to make it more climate resilient.

An $8.8 million earmark will be used to support planning and design for a new permanent facility for the Air Force Research Lab in Kīhei. And $3 million is earmarked for Hale Makua Health Services to support the expansion of the skilled nursing facility and address the growing need for short-term rehabilitation services for seniors.

After decade-long ban, earmarks return for the first time since 2011.

“Earmarks are back and that means more federal money for agencies and worthy nonprofits that serve local communities,” said Senator Schatz, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We did very well this year and are bringing home millions in new federal funding – and all of that that will go directly into our communities.”

Maui County earmarks secured by Senator Schatz:

County of Maui – $23,000,000

Funding will be used to relocate a segment of Honoapiilani Highway to make it more climate resilient.

Air Force Research Lab Detachment 15, Kīhei – $8,800,000

Planning and design funding to support the Air Force Research Lab’s unfunded requirements for a new, permanent facility. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Hale Makua Health Services (Maui) – $3,000,000

Funding will support the expansion of the skilled nursing facility and help address the growing need for easily accessible health services, skilled nursing services, and short-term rehabilitation services for seniors.

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife – $900,000

Funding will help efforts to protect threatened and endangered species by installing fencing in priority conservation areas including the Northern Koolau Mountains of Oʻahu and in the West Maui Mountains.

Zoological Society of San Diego (Maui) – $634,000

Funding will be used to upgrade facilities at the Maui Bird Conservation Center and protect endangered Hawaiian forest birds. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Maui Office of Economic Development – $600,000

Funding will be used to build a fence around the Kula Agricultural Park to prevent damage from feral pigs and axis deer.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui – $430,000

Funding will support the organization’s wraparound afterschool programs for youth on Maui.

Molokaʻi Land Trust – $350,000

Funding will support efforts to protect threatened and endangered species on Molokai.

J. Walter Cameron Center (Maui) – $383,000

Funding will help support the non-profit’s facility, including upgrading its air conditioning system.

Maui Economic Opportunity (Molokai) – $100,000

Funding will support its Kaohi Program, which aims to offer in- and out-of-school activities on the island of Molokai to reduce alcohol use among youth and increase family communication about the consequences of substance abuse. (Schatz, Hirono, and Case joint request)

Other earmarks across the state:

YWCA of Oʻahu – $200,000

Funding will help the organization’s Fernhurst Program, which offers both a structured re-entry work furlough program and transitional housing for the women by providing justice involved and economically disadvantaged women with a safe place to live as they develop the social, life, and financial skills they will need for a stable and productive life.

Waiʻanae Community Redevelopment Corporation – $896,000

Funding will help build a new post-harvest processing facility for MA‘O Organic Farms, helping provide more food for the local community, while expanding youth internship, training, and educational opportunities. (Schatz, Hirono, and Kahele joint request)

University of Hawai‘i – $445,000

Funding will be used to scale existing public/private partnerships focused on providing students with applied biocultural restoration training while expanding the existing projects in remediating ancestral food system infrastructure on the Puʻuloa (Pearl Harbor) shoreline in the Ewa moku of Oʻahu.

Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo – $141,000

Funding will support research and planning phases of restorative aquaculture infrastructure (or “hatchery systems”) to support stock enhancement of finfish and possibly limu (native seaweed) for loko ia (Hawaiian fishponds) and our common nearshore fisheries.

Purple Ma‘ia Foundation – $445,000

Funding will help establish a coastal monitoring and outreach network to support biocultural restoration to catalyze solutions for climate-related challenges facing Hawaiian Fishpond restoration groups by providing relevant site-specific environmental observation infrastructure including sensors, access to monitoring, analytical, and visualization capabilities, tools, and training workshops on climate and data science.

Kāko‘o ‘Ōiwi – $1,500,000

Funding will help reconnect the Native Hawaiian fishpond and taro fields by clearing invasive mangrove and replanting with native vegetation.

Kuakini Medical Center – $560,000

Funding will be used to support emergency backup power and continued operation of the air conditioning system for long-term care facilities during power grid outages, emergencies, and disasters. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Blood Bank of Hawai‘i – $2,000,000

Funding will be used to help build a new headquarters that will be a critical part of Hawai‘i’s emergency preparedness plan while also accommodating technological advances, consolidating space, and improving operating efficiencies. (Schatz and Case joint request)

Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i – $80,000

Funding will support implementation of STEM programming at an increasing number of local Boys & Girls Clubs sites across the nation. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

University of Hawai‘i – $1,000,000

Funding will be used to develop exhibition and planetarium productions to diversify and expand the Imiloa Astronomy Center’s education services to Hale Pōhaku on the slopes of Maunakea, and to advance awareness of the connection between science, indigenous culture, and community. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Aquatic Resources – $2,100,000

Funding will help advance coastal stewardship of fisheries and coral reefs at sites on Hawai‘i Island through the integrated efforts of community, state, federal, and non-governmental organizational partners.

Domestic Violence Action Center – $367,000

Funding will help expand the Immigrant Triad Program, which provides legal and advocacy services for immigrant or limited English proficiency survivors of family violence and their children on Oahu.

The Queen’s Health System – $3,000,000

Funding will be used to purchase a sophisticated air handling system for The Queen’s Health Systems’ Cath Labs and Electrophysiology Labs to provide the safest environment for patients and caregivers, prevent the spread of infectious diseases, and better control any risk of airborne infection.

County of Kauaʻi – $8,495,000

Funding will be used to construct a community center and help build elderly housing for the Lima Ola Community, an affordable housing development that will house more than 500 families. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

City and County of Honolulu – $3,500,000

Funding will support the establishment a Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement (C.O.R.E.) program to divert 911 calls regarding non-violent unhoused people to a trained crisis outreach staff that can focus on providing resources, assistance, and shelter.

Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative – $1,000,000

Funding will allow KIUC to purchase and install lithium ion battery storage units at substations in Princeville and Wainiha.

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Harbors Division – $800,000

Funding for a study to support modifications to Honolulu Harbor that are necessary to address maritime changes and inefficiencies in the current channels and basins configurations, and to build in resiliency measures to combat sea-level rise. (Schatz, Hirono, and Case joint request)

Honolulu Fire Department – $1,805,000

Funding will be used for new backup generators at five Honolulu Fire Department stations.

Bishop Museum – $500,000

Funding will be used to preserve and revitalize the museum’s collections. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife Division – $955,000

Funding will support rare plant conservation efforts.

The Nature Conservancy (Hawai‘i Island) – $924,000

Funding will support conservation of the Kona Hema Preserve on Hawai‘i Island to protect threatened and endangered species. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Parents and Children Together – $270,000

Funding will support the Work with a Future program, which helps unemployed youth aged 17-21 with productive training and jobs.

Hawai‘i Hospital Education and Research Foundation – $475,000

Funding will support programs to help alleviate workforce shortages in Hawai‘i and increase access to health care for residents living in medically underserved and rural areas.

University of Hawai‘i System – $1,000,000

Funding will support the creation of a new Rural Health Research Center at UH which will provide a critical new hub for advancing policy and evidence-based research related to rural health and—specifically in Hawai‘i—rural health workforce policy and health equity. (Schatz and Case joint request)

Lunalilo Home – $300,000

Funding will be used to expand the senior care home’s adult day care facility in order to provide essential caregiving services to seniors with dementia.

Best Buddies International – $400,000

Funding will support its Hawai‘i Inclusion Project for Students with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities which creates opportunities for greater access to community-based inclusion, subsequently providing the type of environment that will help middle and high school students with IDD develop the social and emotional skills needed for their successful transition into post-secondary education and the workforce. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

YWCA of Hawai‘i Island – $100,000

Money will support its East Hawai‘i Island Developmental Preschool Program and help fund technology upgrades, supplies, teacher training, curricula, and accreditation support.

YMCA of Honolulu – $791,000

Funding will support Leeward YMCA Kid’s Prep Preschool program, which provides Leeward community (Waipahu, Ewa, Mililani, Kapolei, Pearl City) families with a much-needed and safe program to prepare young children to enter kindergarten.

Partners in Development Foundation – $2,000,000

Funding will help support its Kiapu: A Navigation and Work Collaboration project, which provides educational and workforce development for justice-involved youth ages 14-24.

Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i – $1,147,000

Funding will support the organization’s wraparound afterschool programs for youth across Hawai‘i. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

YMCA of Honolulu – $250,000

Funding will help restart Kalihi YMCA’s Kauhale Adolescent Substance Abuse Aftercare Program, which will offer after-care for 125 adolescents who have recently completed a substance-abuse treatment program. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

City and County of Honolulu – $2,698,000

Funding will help purchase a 12-unit building that will be devoted to housing domestic violence survivors and providing supportive services including advocacy, legal representation, financial assistance, transportation, financial literacy, job training, career counseling, and mental health services.

Self Help Housing Hawai‘i – $1,000,000

The funding will cover the infrastructure costs at Nanaikeola Self-Help Housing Subdivision, a site for future homes for low-income families. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

County of Hawai‘i – $10,000,000

Funding will support the construction of a 16-unit emergency shelter, 48 units of permanent housing, community showers, community kitchens and other social services infrastructure for people experiencing homelessness. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

City and County of Honolulu – $1,960,000

Funding will support the installation of 87 public electric vehicle chargers at 35 city-owned parking facilities on Oahu.

County of Kauaʻi – $905,000

Funding will support the building of 6-8 Level 3 electric vehicles charging stations at strategic points on the island of Kauai. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

City and County of Honolulu – $10,000,000

Funding will help purchase electric buses and charging infrastructure to provide battery electric bus service along the Route 40 corridor.

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife – $600,000

Funding will help expand invasive species surveillance in Hawai‘i to include harbors, in order to enable rapid response to eradicate detected high-priority species such as Africanized honey bees, fire ants, and the mosquitos that carry malaria parasites. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Fort Shafter – $55,500,000

Funding to complete construction of the U.S. Army Pacific’s new mission command facility at Fort Shafter. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i – $64,500,000

Funding to modernize the electrical distribution system at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe to support installation resilience. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Homeland Defense Radar Hawai‘i – $19,000,000

Planning and design funding for the construction of the Homeland Defense Radar-Hawai‘i. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)