DHHL cesspool survey to begin on Molokaʻi

March 11, 2022, 8:03 AM HST
PC: DHHL

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands begins an assessment of active and inactive cesspools throughout the state, starting with homestead communities on Molokaʻi.

Governor David Ige signed Act 125 into law in 2017, requiring the upgrade, conversion, or sewer connection of all cesspools in the state before Jan. 1, 2050. It is estimated there are approximately 88,000 cesspools statewide.

The data collected from this survey is expected to provide accurate information for officials to determine appropriate funding mechanisms to assist families in complying with Act 125.

DHHL, through its contractor Hawaiʻi Engineering Group, will conduct the Molokaʻi field survey from March through April, weather permitting.

  • March 11-17, 2022: Kapaʻakea                               
  • March 17-20, 2022: Kamilola-Makakupaʻia
  • March 18-31, 2022: Kalamaʻula     
  • March 30-April 30, 2022: Ho’olehua-Pala’au and Moʻomomi

To assist the project team, lessees may also complete an online survey on the DHHL website at dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/cesspools.

