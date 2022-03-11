Maui News

Hawaiian diacriticals to be added to intersection signs at Piʻilani Hwy and Kūlanihākoʻi Street

March 11, 2022, 2:04 PM HST
Hawaiian diacritical markings to be added to signs at Pi’ilani Highway and Kūlanihāko’i Street intersection in South Maui as part of the Piʻilani Highway Intersection Improvements Project.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reports that current signs are being replaced with new ones under a policy announced earlier this month.

HDOT is providing a two-week comment period for the Hawaiian spelling of the signs that are installed prior to the adoption of the master list. The spelling proposed for these replacement signs is:

  • Piʻilani Highway
  • Kūlanihākoʻi Street

To provide comments in support of the proposed spelling or to suggest alternative spelling, email [email protected] no later than Thursday, March 24, 2022. Comments may also be given over the phone to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 808-587-2160.

