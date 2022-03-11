













Lieutenant Governor Josh Green spent about two hours at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Wailuku and Puʻunēnē offices on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, visiting kūpuna and discussing the broad work of the nonprofit agency to help people in need in Maui County.

Upon arriving at the Wailuku office in the morning, he attended the officer installation of the Maui Planning and Coordinating Council, which consists of senior clubs in the county.

MEO’s work with kūpuna began at the inception of the 57-year-old nonprofit, a member of the nationwide anti-poverty Community Action Partnership. The agency supports about 60 senior clubs countywide with recruitment, advocacy, education and social activities and events. The goal of the council is to enhance the quality of life of kūpuna through education, companionship and better health.

Green then toured the Wailuku facility. At an informal gathering of MEO staff, he congratulated and thanked MEO for its work in the community, especially during the pandemic.

The lieutenant governor, a physician, noted that MEO stayed open during the pandemic and quickly dispersed needed aid to Maui residents through federal, state, and county-funded programs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The lieutenant governor also took the short drive to MEO’s Transportation base yard in Puʻunēnē and met with staff there. MEO operates the Maui Bus paratransit American with Disabilities Act service and county-funded Human Service transportation, which transports kūpuna, children, persons with disabilities and low income residents to dialysis and health appointments, employment, youth centers, kupuna activities, shopping in rural areas and other locations.