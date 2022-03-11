Maui News

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green visits Maui Economic Opportunity

March 11, 2022, 11:52 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe meets with Lt. Gov. Josh Green during his visit to the nonprofit agency. Credit: Maui Economic Opportunity photo
  • Lt. Gov. Josh Green visited MEO Head Start facilities in Wailuku and posed for this photo with staff on Wednesday, March 9. Credit: Maui Economic Opportunity photo
  • Lt. Gov. Josh Green appeared at the Maui Planning and Coordinating Council’s officer installation at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku on Wednesday, March 9. He met with kupuna, including Erlinda Bayaca, shown here. Credit: Maui Economic Opportunity photo
  • The Maui Planning and Coordinating Council, consisting of members from about 60 senior clubs in Maui County, installed its officers on Wednesday, March 9. They posed for a photo with Lt. Gov. Josh Green (middle). Shown from left: Edwina Snyder, vice president; Margaret Cambra, secretary; David Yanagisako, president; and Karolyn Mossman, secretary. Credit: Maui Economic Opportunity photo

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green spent about two hours at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Wailuku and Puʻunēnē offices on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, visiting kūpuna and discussing the broad work of the nonprofit agency to help people in need in Maui County.

Upon arriving at the Wailuku office in the morning, he attended the officer installation of the Maui Planning and Coordinating Council, which consists of senior clubs in the county.

MEO’s work with kūpuna began at the inception of the 57-year-old nonprofit, a member of the nationwide anti-poverty Community Action Partnership. The agency supports about 60 senior clubs countywide with recruitment, advocacy, education and social activities and events. The goal of the council is to enhance the quality of life of kūpuna through education, companionship and better health. 

Green then toured the Wailuku facility. At an informal gathering of MEO staff, he congratulated and thanked MEO for its work in the community, especially during the pandemic.

The lieutenant governor, a physician, noted that MEO stayed open during the pandemic and quickly dispersed needed aid to Maui residents through federal, state, and county-funded programs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The lieutenant governor also took the short drive to MEO’s Transportation base yard in Puʻunēnē and met with staff there. MEO operates the Maui Bus paratransit American with Disabilities Act service and county-funded Human Service transportation, which transports kūpuna, children, persons with disabilities and low income residents to dialysis and health appointments, employment, youth centers, kupuna activities, shopping in rural areas and other locations.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update/Expired: Maui Flood Advisory until 6:15 p.m. 2Hawaiian Electric forecasting residential bills on Maui to rise 20% in coming months 3Alaula Builders selects 40 Maui families in Kīhei workforce housing lottery 4Hawaiian Airlines launches statewide hiring campaign 5“Historic” drought conditions in Maui County accompanied by record low stream flow 6400 acres of major Lahaina project Villages of Leialiʻi offered to DHHL