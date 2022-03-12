The Color Festival Hawaiʻi’s annual Group Color Throw. Photo Credit: Brian Berkowitz

Imua Family Services’ signature friend-raiser event, The Color Festival Hawaiʻi, emerges from a two-year hiatus on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The event is a celebration of Maui’s diverse community and the vibrancy that connects all together. Live music, food and explosions of color are among the highlights at this open air concert. This year’s live music includes Kanekoa, Marty Dread & Gretchen Rhodes and the House Shakers, Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire, Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo, Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band, Anthony Pfluke, and DJ Boomshot.

“While we cannot erase these past two years, perhaps we can emerge from this shroud of darkness to seize this opportunity, revel in life’s light and colors, and catch the proverbial rainbow,” according to festival organizers. “The significance of rainbows as a promise of better days, of new beginnings, and of fresh starts is important to Imua Family Services’ focus on inclusion. A rainbow says that we are all included, that no one is left out, that none are left behind, and that we are all connected to the promise that it brings.”

“Color Festivals originally began in India as Holi Festivals dating back to the 4th Century. These events signify the arrival of spring and end of winter, the victory of good over evil, and for many, a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forgive, repair and restore relationships,” according to a festival announcement.

Tickets to the Color Festival Hawaiʻi are now available online through the Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office at www.mauiarts.org. The Saturday, April 30, 2022 event opens at 12 p.m. and will feature a Group Color Throw at 5:30 p.m. In addition to live music, Maui food trucks will also be in attendance.

Tickets are $30, with discounted student tickets available at $20 and free entry for keiki five years old and younger.