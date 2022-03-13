An estimated $686,429,000 in funding for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility water contamination crisis is included in the fiscal year 2022 omnibus spending bill, unveiled last week.

The appropriations bill includes additional funding specifically dedicated to defueling the facility. This funding comes days after the Department of Defense committed to permanently closing down Red Hill.

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono applauded the funding. “This $686 million is an important step, but there is still a lot of work left to be done to safely defuel, permanently close the facility, and remediate any environmental contamination concerns. This will require direction and oversight by Congress in the out years to provide funding to ensure it is completed,” said Sen. Hirono.

The funding includes an additional $150 million in new federal funding to cover the cost to defuel, permanently close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, and clean up contaminated water in the affected areas.

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, secured the additional funds, which is included in the new appropriations bill.

“We still have more work to do to make sure Red Hill is closed safely, but we now have significant resources to drain the tanks and get this right,” said Sen. Schatz.

According to Sen. Hirono, the FY22 Omnibus includes: