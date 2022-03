Maui police responded to 11 burglaries, 11 vehicle thefts and six vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 27 to March 5, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 38% from the week before when eight incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 22% from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 14% from the week before when seven incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

11 Burglaries

Kahului:

Sunday, Feb. 27, 3:52 p.m.: 635 Hina Ave., Kahului at Grace Bible Church Maui. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Monday, Feb. 28, 8:13 a.m.: 331 Ano St., Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, March 1, 8:57 a.m.: 100 block of Luakaha Circle, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, March 4, 8:33 p.m.: 2700 block of Panepoʻo St., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2:36 p.m.: 1-100 Pāʻia Pōhaku St., Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

Maunaloa:

Friday, March 4, 5:22 p.m.: 4 Puʻunānā St., Maunaloa. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Nāpili:

Thursday, March 3, 11:35 p.m.: 4001 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailea:

Sunday, Feb. 27, 11:02 a.m.: 600 block of Laniolu Place, Wailea. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Sunday, Feb. 27, 4:44 a.m.: 600 block of Waiʻale Road, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

Monday, Feb. 28, 8:06 a.m.: 1618 Lower Main St., Wailuku at St. Anthony School. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, March 4, 4:35 p.m.: 45 Kaniela St., Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

11 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Sunday, Feb. 27, 7:16 p.m.: 532 Keolani Place, Kahului at Marriott Courtyard. Silver 2016 Mazda 3.

Thursday, March 3, 6:47 a.m.: 1-100 Vevau St., Kahului. Silver 2005 Kawasaki X63.

Kīhei:

Thursday, March 3, 3:16 p.m.: Keonekai Road / South Kīhei, Kīhei. Gold 2008 Honda Civic.

Kula:

Thursday, March 3, 9:29 p.m.: 400 block of ʻAuliʻi Drive, Kula. Black 2020 Ford pickup.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, March 1, 1:18 p.m.: 675 Wharf St., Lahaina at Lahaina Harbor. Bertram Yacht / Whittaker Corp.

Friday, March 4, 1:26 p.m.: 11000 block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina. Black 2004 Volvo XC90.

Wailuku:

Monday, Feb. 28, 7:12 p.m.: Kahekili Highway, Wailuku at Camp Maluhia. White 2005 Acura MDX.

Tuesday, March 1, 8:43 a.m.: 900 block of ʻEhā St., Wailuku. Silver 1999 Toyota 4-Runner.

Wednesday, March 2, 6:48 a.m.: Maui Lani Parkway / Waiinu Road, Wailuku. White Toyota Tacoma.

Wednesday, March 2, 11:28 a.m.: 800 block of ʻEhā St., Wailuku. Grey 2014 Mazda 3.

Thursday, March 3, 2:48 a.m.: Kahekili Highway, Wailuku at Makamakaʻole Gulch. Vehicle details unknown.

6 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Wednesday, March 2, 11:19 a.m.: 1 Lānui Circle, Kahului at Kahului Airport. White 1993 Nissan D21.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, March 1, 8:31 a.m.: 715 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kīhei Bay Surf. Blue 2019 Genuine Scooter Co. moped.

Tuesday, March 1, 1:22 p.m.: 200 block of Pakalana Place, Kīhei. Black 2011 Honda Shadow.

Thursday, March 3, 3:20 p.m.: 100 block of Kanani Road, Kīhei. Silver 2001 Honda Odyssey.

Lahaina:

Friday, March 4, 12:09 p.m.: 1100 block of Limahana Circle, Lahaina. Black 2010 Harley-Davidson Sportster.

Wailuku: