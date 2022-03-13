Maui Obituaries for the week ending March 13, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Sept. 14, 1950 – March 9, 2022

Wendy J. Rhody

Wendy J. Rhody 71, of Haʻikū, Maui passed away at home in the care of Hospice Maui and her family on March 9, 2022. She was born Sept. 14, 1950 in Suffolk England. She met her husband Steve Rhody while he was stationed in England in the Air Force and moved to Hawaii in the early 70’s.

Wendy was an amazingly talented woman who had many professions in her life including seamstress, Emergency Medical Technician, and Emergency Dept. Registered Nurse. In her later years of retirement, she enjoyed Line dancing, sewing, and traveling.

Wendy is survived by her husband Steve Rhody of Haiku, Her sister Sally Daniels of Maui, Daughters Lara (Keith) Demain of Makawao, and Meghan (Isaiah) Publico of Las Vegas. Wendy has three beautiful grandchildren Devin, Lilly and Thomas.

A private scattering of ashes will be done at a later date. Anyone wishing to make donations in her name can do so to Hospice Maui.

May 11, 1948 – Feb. 4, 2022

Harry E. Eliason

Harry E. Eliason, a prominent retired attorney in Hawaii and Minnesota, beloved husband, father, brother, colleague and friend, died of long Covid in Hilo, Hawaii Hospital on Feb. 4, 2022. He is survived by his wife Deborah Thompson Eliason, a retired Speech Pathologist, who also was hospitalized for Covid. Harry and Deborah would have celebrated their fifty-fifth wedding anniversary on April 15. He is also survived by their son, Christopher John, a Computer Network Analyst in Minneapolis and daughter, Sarah Almi, the owner of the Paia Prima Ballerina Dance Studio & Art Gallery in Maui.

Both Minnesota natives, Harry and Deborah, met as undergraduates at the University of Minnesota at the Minneapolis main campus, where Harry was admitted to the Law School. A promising scholarship student he served as a paid intern in the Washington County Attorney’s office. Upon graduation and admission to the Minnesota bar in 1973 he began a long and varied practice in Minnesota and Hawaiʻi.

Among his most important affiliations were with the firm Thuet,Pugh & Rogosheske in the metro area and his practice with Randall, Eliason and Murray in Hibbing, the source of life-long friendships.

He joined Thuet, Pugh & Rogosheske, the oldest firm in South St. Paul, and practiced there for well over a decade as a young lawyer in a diverse practice including banking, business and personal legal matters. Well regarded for his courtroom acumen, Harry was active in working with young lawyers to develop their skills before the bench. He also served as a public defender and strived to meet the special needs of clients who had difficulty finding legal representation due to mental illness or other disability, homelessness or poverty. This goal was no doubt influenced by his growing up in a small town, and the experiences of his mother who understood human needs and obligations. Orphaned at age nine, very intelligent and largely self-taught, she lived in service to her family, church, and community as a volunteer and a reporter, and in her work as a respected supervising nurse in the local State Hospital. Her motto: Make yourself useful!

Harry’s partnership in 1973 with attorney James Randall and former Judge Gail Murray as Randall, Eliason & Murray in Hibbing, Minnesota brought another dimension of civic duty and involvement to his practice of law as well as personal lifetime friendships. It brought him closer to his mother’s family roots in Keewatin on the famed Mesabi iron range where his grandfather was a miner It also introduced him to curling, a sport he grew to love. When Jim Randall was appointed to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, the practice continued as Eliason and Murray. The firms had an influential and varied practice in civic, business, criminal and personal matters and were known for serving the legal needs of the entire community without regard to status or financial resources.

Harry’s final professional and personal relocation was to Hilo, Hawaii, perhaps with an eye to Hawaii as a retirement haven as well. In addition, it was an opportunity to reconnect more fully with Deborah’s family, her parents, John and Hazel Thompson, and her younger brothers, Jim and Paul, all of whom had moved to Hawaii while Harry and Deborah were still students at the University of Minnesota.

Deborah’s father, John Thompson, a Full Professor of Agronomy at the University of Minnesota (where fellow Norwegian agronomist Norman Borlaug had earlier earned his PhD and begun a career that was capped by a Nobel Prize for his work in world hunger and famine known as the Green Revolution.) Professor Thompson was appointed Superintendent of Research Facilities at the University of Hawaii, Hilo, in 1967. Upon retirement he continued his work, most notably in projects in Asia, Indonesia and the Bahamas, to improve the yield of their rice and other crops as well as continuing projects in Hawaii. He received world-wide recognition for developing better strategies to feed the rapidly growing world, and consulted and spoke on the topic worldwide, including in Columbia and the Soviet Union. John and Hazel Thompson predeceased Harry but is survived by their sons, Jim and Paul and their families.

Harry established a solo general practice in Hilo, again practicing in many areas of the law and excelling in the courtroom. Sadly, his career as a litigator was curtailed and then cut short when he suffered a significant stroke affecting his speech during a court proceeding, and smaller ones thereafter also affecting movement and memory. He assumed an inactive status in 2019 and he and Deborah retired to their lovely orchard overlooking the ocean In Hilo.

Harry E. Eliason was born in Moose Lake, Minnesota, the youngest of four children born to Elmer Eliason and Almi Kallio Eliason, both of whom were children of Finnish immigrants in the early 1900’s. Harry graduated from Moose Lake High School where he enjoyed an active social life, ran the mile, was in French Club, the school play, yearbook, school paper. A class officer, he participated in student government, speech and debate, and represented the school at Boy’s State. He is remembered by his fellow graduates with this signature quotation: “I don’t quite agree. Let me explain.”

A true Minnesotan, he loved boating, hunting and fishing which he continued to do in Hawaii. A people person, he kept in touch with his school friends and colleagues throughout his life. He always had time to talk and enjoyed meeting new people. His retirement gave him more time to enjoy the outdoors, especially the beach, and chat with friends, family and the person he just met. Harry and Debbie shared the pleasures of sun, surf, family, good friends, food, the occasional trip to Las Vegas, and their beautiful orchard on the ocean’s edge. Their lasting young love endured all.

He is survived by Hawaiʻi residents, brother Jim Thompson and children Mason and Justine of Hilo; brother Paul Thompson and wife Jeanne and their children Aren and wife Genelle, Katie and husband Julian Lopez and their daughter Evie.

Harry Elmer is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Almi Kallio Eliason, grandparents: Benjamin and Anna Eliasson and Hilma and Andrew Kallio, his elder sister Nancy Eliason Cleckner, his brother, Robert Marvin Eliason and his brother-in-law, Paul Lustig Dunkel and his in-laws John and Hazel Thompson.

He will be missed by his surviving sibling, Barbara Eliason Dunkel, the constant companion of his youth, connected by age, the law, and interest in their heritage, and family. His survivors include Dale Cleckner and family, Sharen Eliason McKelvey and family, and his many nieces, nephews and their children, and generations to come in Hawaii, Moose Lake &, Minneapolis Minnesota, New York and California. He will be especially remembered by his many friends, family and colleagues with whom he generously served with his skills.

Services in Hilo will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at the Church of God in Hilo with Pastor Jun presiding.

A service of Christian Burial will be set when spring arrives in Minnesota at the Eliason family plot in Leonard Cemetery in Kettle River, Minnesota with a reception for family and friends following the service.

To get more information consult social media or get details or leave a message for family and friends at this site:

https://everloved.com/life-of/harry-eliason/

Feb. 19, 1993 – March 4, 2022

Jesse Cole Hopper

Jesse Hopper, 29 of Wailea, Maui passed away on March 4, 2022.

He was born on February 19, 1993, in Show Low, Arizona.

Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; the first hour is reserved for family.

Jesse is survived by his parents, Melanie and Randy Hopper and his sibling, Emily Hopper.

Jesse Hopper was one of a kind. He broke free of every box others tried to put him in and he lived life in his own way, every single day. After barely finishing high school and never finishing college, Jesse went on to be a millionaire, proving everyone wrong.

Jesse loved to tell stories of his wild misadventures with his friends and most of the time, they were true. He was an adventurist, risk-taker, and his biggest gamble was betting on life.

Jesse had a passion for living and he lived more life in twenty-nine years than most do in a lifetime. He took a good time to the next level and always included everyone on his epic adventures.

Jesse’s friends were not friends, but brothers. And nothing could ever replace the relationship he had with his best brother, Hunt Coulahan.

Jesse was loved by many and through his generosity, he was able to change many lives. He helped those around him achieve their highest aspirations, always fueling and inspiring them to live the life of their dreams.

Jesse was a master at bringing good people together and putting a smile on everyone’s face. If you hung out with Jesse, you’d have a good story to tell later.

He loved his career as a cardiovascular ultrasound sonographer at Maui Cardiology and accumulated many other passions and interests including spearfishing, scuba diving, boating, traveling, investing, gambling, and building businesses.

The family thanks everyone who played a role in Jesse’s life and is grateful for the amount of love and support they’ve received.

“I rather die while I’m living, than live while I’m dying” -Jimmy Buffet

Aug. 23, 1960 – March 2, 2022

Wendy Moanalani Akima

Wendy Moanalani Akima, 61, of Wailuku, Maui passed away on March 2, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Aug. 23, 1960 in Wailuku.

Wendy is survived by her husband, James Harrison Akima; daughters, Malia Okamoto and Kaulana Suggs; grandchildren, Hunter, Sofia and Colton; father, Clarence Suggs; siblings; Linda (Mark) Hawkins, Sondi (Dave) Lopes, Bryce (Carmela “Dolly”) Suggs and Kye (Eric) Roan. She is predeceased by her mother, Eleanor Martin.

Private scattering of her ashes will be held at a later date.

July 27, 1941 – Feb. 11, 2022

Vivian Kamai

Vivian Mary Kamai, 80, of Hana, passed away on Feb. 11, 2022 in Kahului. She was born on July 27, 1941 in Makawao, Maui. Vivian retired as an Educational Assistant at Hana School.

She is survived by her husband, Jacob Kamai; daughter, Bernadine Fernandez; son, Wesley K. Kamai (Kapeka Oliveira), grandchildren, Trina Fernandez, Jason Fernandez, Liko I. Edwards, Joshua Kamai, Alyssa Kamai, Jordan M. Kaohu, Kaohu Kamai, Napua Kamai; and 10 great-grandchildren. Vivian is predeceased by her son, Jacob E. Kamai.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary, service 12 p.m.; burial 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Puʻuiki Cemetery in Hāna.

Sept. 21, 1922 – Feb. 11, 2022

Namiko Nakagawa, 99, of Pāʻia, Maui passed away on Feb. 11, 2022. She was born on Sept. 21, 1922 in Puʻunēnē, Hawaiʻi.

Namiko is survived by her son Michael (Alison) Nakagawa; daughters Jessie Castiel and Nancy McDaniel; grandchildren Kelly (Brad) Yokouchi, Dean Iwatake, Jennifer (Darren) Takashima, Melissa Nakagawa; great-grandchildren Brady and Kenzie Yokouchi; Talia Takashima and brother Dick Fukushima.

She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years Mamoru Nakagawa, daughter Eileen Iwatake, son-in-law Masaru Iwatake, son-in-law Joseph Castiel, brothers Masaru Fukushima, Tadashi Fukushima, Yoshio Fukushima, Nobuyuki Fukushima, Toshimori Fukushima, Atsushi (Larry) Fukushima, Tsuruo Fukushima and Kazuto (Nick) Fukushima.

Namiko was an accomplished seamstress who was known for her beautiful and meticulous creations. She worked for many years as the supervisor at the Ikeda garment factory in Pāʻia. Namiko expressed her creative spirit in ceramics, sumie, Bunka, swimming, gateball and going to Las Vegas.

She will be greatly missed but she will always be with us. A hui hou.

Private funeral services were held at Makawao Hongwanji Mission.

Feb. 18, 1957 – Feb. 18, 2022

Ralph “Butch” Piimauna

Ralph (Butch) Piimauna, 65, was born at Kula Sanitorium and raised in Kaupo, Maui. He passed away on Feb. 18, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Piimauna; daughters Noelani Kawailehua (Moe) Tolutau, Hokuao Faye and Hine Piiimauna Faye. Grandchildren Sione Tolutau, Lilinoe Tolutau, Maunakea Tolutau and Alamea Piimauna-Ratkowski; sisters Gladys Hoopii, Sadie Piimauna, Virginia (Pumehana) Piimauna, Nancy (Rush) Micky. Predeceased by brothers and sisters Joseph Piimauna, Lorraine Poouahi, Virginia Kaikala and Walter Piimauna.

Ralph was employed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui for 32 years as a landscaper. He enjoyed spending time with his family in Kaupo and playing golf.

Visitation and service will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, and Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary, with burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Maui Memorial Park, Mountain View Mausoleum.

Geraldine (Geri) Lim

May 30, 1943 – Feb. 27, 2022

Geraldine (Geri) Lim

Geraldine (Geri) Mary Lim transitioned from this world at noon on Sunday, Feb 27 under the tender care of her family and Island Hospice after a prolonged decline due to Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Geri was born May 30, 1943, in Schofield Barracks Hospital in Wahiawa, Oʻahu. She was the daughter of Alice (Sunny) Cho Bernard and Col William Bernard of Kaneohe, Oʻahu. As the first-born of a military family, she moved all over the country and even lived in Japan for some time. She married at 19 years of age and had three children: Amber, Edie and Harvey. Eventually, Geri moved from Tacoma to Seattle where she completed her Masters in Public Administration from the University of Washington. It is here that she found and married her soulmate, Thatcher. Geri had a notable career in finance working at King County Finance Division, City of Seattle Department of Community Development, Office of Management and Budget, ending her work life as Chief Financial Officer of the Seattle School District.

In 2010 Geri and Thatcher moved back to Hawaiʻi, putting down roots in Makawao just a few miles from her daughter, Edie, and her two children. Geri welcomed returning to rooster calls and a bounty of plants to nurture. She graduated with the 2011 Maui Master Gardener class, and then promptly and beautifully re-created her yard.

Eventually, the disease took stronghold and Geri entered home hospice care at the end of July 2020. She received dozens of loving visits from mainland and Oʻahu families. Her husband, Thatcher, daughter, Edie, and hanai-daughter, Davika, lovingly tended to her slow decline until her passing. Throughout, they were compassionately supported by the wonderful staff of Island Hospice.

Geri is survived by her husband of 42 years, Thatcher Deane, three children from her first marriage: Amber Ferrese, Edie Wise, and Harvey Bauer Jr.; two hanai children, Xavier Dige and Davika Dige; two fostered children: Kameha Medallada and Gabriel Medallada; five grandchildren: James Ferrese, Izac Bauer, Sofia Bauer, Malia Provonsha, and Ryan Wise; one great grandchild: Ryder Provonsha; six sisters: Gina Tymn, Teresa (Pumpkin) Shimabukuro, Peggy Wormley, Pat Perkins, Julie Palmer, and Becky Bernard Kau; four aunties: Elizabeth (Junie) Whitesell, Mildred Carr, Muriel Orsi, and Annie Cho; plus a hoard of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Geri’s relentless passions around family, social justice, gardening, and good food infuses all who knew and loved her to their cores. There is so much more about how much her love and example meant to the lives she touched that can never be fully expressed. She was a strong, feisty, and independent woman that will be missed by her loved ones. Rest in Peace, our beloved Geri.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hana Mana Foundation directed to Maui Island Hospice or to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD).

A Celebration of Life is to be scheduled on Maui. Contact [email protected] to be informed of details.

Dec. 14, 1960 – March 4, 2022

Melanie Sarol

Dec. 26, 1953 – Feb. 19, 2022

Adam Richard Krull, 68, of Papa’iko, Hawaiʻi, passed away of brain cancer on Saturday, Feb. 19. He passed peacefully, in Hawaiʻi, with the love of his life and guiding star, beautiful Theresa, and safe in the knowledge he was adored by his family and friends. He had a brilliant mind, kind spirit, creative drive, and kept his sense of humor until the end.

Adam loved reading, photography, music, handiwork, and learning new languages. Although both Adam and Theresa are retired, the two were hardly idle in Hawaii, as they were living their dream come true. In the time they were here, they made an impact on their community and made loving friends. Aside from volunteering with a crew of friends clearing and cleaning up the grounds of Hakalau School, Adam enjoyed creating Japanese woodblock prints and learning Hawaiian language and culture at the Kamana Senior Center in Hilo, creating holiday decorations for the Hilo Medical Extended Day Care, volunteering at St. Joseph Catholic church, and exploring the island.

Adam’s loving spirit and gentle soul will continue to be a source of inspiration for all who knew him. A hui hou to our beloved Adam.

Adam is survived by his wife, Theresa, stepsons, Duy and Han, and sisters, Amy, Tory, Lisa, and their families. Adam’s free spirit and enthusiasm will be missed at the Hilo Medical Center’s Extended Care Facility, Hakalau School, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.