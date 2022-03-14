The County of Maui Office of Economic Development will hold a Fiscal Year 2023 Grants Training Workshop via BlueJeans beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The workshop will assist nonprofit and for-profit organizations that administer viable programs, projects and/or events that create jobs and boost Maui County’s economy.

The workshop comes in preparation for the Office of Economic Development’s Fiscal Year 2023 grants funding.

“This workshop will provide valuable information and insight for nonprofit and for-profit organizations planning to help accelerate Maui County’s progress on the road to recovery,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “County grants can be the spark to ignite positive economic growth to improve the lives of our residents.”

An overview of the newest requirements in the Fiscal Year 2023 grant application and handbook will be provided in the free training. The workshop will wrap up with a question-and-answer session for participants.

All former grantees and project managers are encouraged to participate. New applicants are welcome.

For reservations and a passcode to attend the workshop on BlueJeans, send email to [email protected] Due to BlueJeans limitations, space is limited to the first 150 participants. The deadline to reserve a spot is Monday, March 28.