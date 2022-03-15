A total of $5,129,903 in federal funding will go to four community health centers in Maui County including:

$1,496,879 for the Community Clinic of Maui

$1,460,219 for the Lānaʻi Community Health Center

$1,233,746 for Hāna Health on Maui

$1,005,059 for Moloka‘i ‘Ohana Health Care

The funds are part of a larger $23 million in funding being released to 14 health centers across the state, by the US Department of Health and Human Service. The funds are intended to continue providing health care services to underserved communities.

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services made the announcement.

“Community health centers provide quality, affordable health care to Hawai‘i families every day,” said Sen. Schatz. “This federal funding will give our health centers the resources they need to continue providing care and keep people healthy.”

The Molokai Community Health Center is situated on 5.9 acres. The nonprofit is a federally qualified health center provides primary care, dental services, behavioral health services, and an on-site Community Farm Fresh Food Pantry all from this one site. PC: courtesy MCHC

The funding comes from the Health Center Program administrated by HHS. Health centers offer primary health care services to people regardless of their ability pay, often serving as the main source of care for those geographically isolated and economically or medically vulnerable. These centers have also played an important role during the pandemic, offering COVID testing, treatment, and vaccination services and expanding patient access to care through telehealth.

Funds for other islands across the state include: