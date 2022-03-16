Maui Election

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court denies petition challenging reapportionment plan

March 16, 2022, 11:54 AM HST
Nomination papers are now available for all candidates interested in running for office for the 2022 Elections.  

The State of Hawaiʻi Supreme Court issued a ruling today denying the petition challenging the 2021 Reapportionment Commission Plan and has ordered the termination of the temporary injunction of candidate filing for US Representative, State Senate and State Representative contests.  

Prior to today’s ruling, candidate filing was temporarily suspended for the offices of US Representative, State Senate, and State Representative.

Interested candidates for all offices may obtain nomination papers to file for office. For a list of locations and qualifications, visit elections.hawaii.gov.

Maps of the 2021 Reapportionment Plan for Maui County. PC: Office of Elections, Hawaiʻi

