Oʻahu-based artist Leah K. Riggs created and installed a mosaic mural in the Education Pavilion of the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge.

A new mosaic mural of Hawaiian waterbirds and shorebirds now hangs in the Education Pavilion of the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on North Kīhei Highway.

The mural was created and installed by Oʻahu-based artist Leah K. Riggs. The design depicts Keālia Pond’s ahupuaʻa (a large traditional socioeconomic, geologic and climatic subdivision of land) –Waikapū — from the mountains to the sea. It highlights the seasonality of the wetlands and its native animal and plant species.

The mural is intended to provide a tactile and aesthetic learning experience, inviting visitors to look closer and realize how much there is to discover at the refuge, which hosts more than 30 species of birds, including migratory waterfowl and the endangered Hawaiian stilt and coot.

The 700-acre refuge near Māʻalaea was established in 1992 and has walking trails and a coastal boardwalk located in Maui’s largest lowland wetland.

The mural was made possible by the vision of the Visitor Services staff and a robust partnership with The Friends of Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge.

On Jan. 14, 2022, refuge staff and The Friends of Keālia Pond gathered for a blessing with Hawaiian cultural practitioner Kimokeo Kapahulehua. Uncle Kimokeo called upon the Hawaiian ancestors of air, land and sea to entrust those who will care for and pass on the knowledge.

The refuge is open to the public 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is closed on federal holidays. The half-mile coastal boardwalk is open seven days a week from sunrise until 7 p.m, including federal holidays. For Refuge information call 808-875-1582 or visit https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Kealia_Pond/.